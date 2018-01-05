Menu
Government should hasten unfreezing of Medicare costs: MP

UNFREEZE: Blair MP Shayne Neumann, who collected a Medicare petition, has called for the freeze to end.
Hayden Johnson
by

A NEW year will not bring relief for Ipswich residents' out of pocket health expenses, Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann has declared.

With a federal election due next year, Mr Neumann resumed attacks on the Government's Medicare freeze.

At last year's budget, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the freeze to Medicare indexation and co-payments would be slowly lifted each year ahead of 2020.

On July 1 this year, indexation will return for consultations with general practitioners and specialists.

Consultations create the majority of general practice revenue.

In 2013, Labor introduced the Medicare freeze as a temporary measure which was continued when Tony Abbott's Coalition took office that same year.

In 2014, several Coalition reforms, including a $7 co-payment for GP, pathology and imaging services, were rejected while the Medicare indexation freeze remained.

Mr Neumann called on the Federal Government to hasten the roll-back of the indexation freeze which is due to end in 2020.

"If Turnbull cared about out-of-pocket expenses for Ipswich and Somerset Region residents to access the health care they need, he would drop his entire Medicare freeze immediately instead of leaving parts in place until 2020," he said.

Mr Neumann said the Coalition had "done everything they possibly can" to "slash and burn Medicare".

"Medicare is the defining difference between Labor and the Coalition in Australian politics," he said.

"This has been a vicious attack on Medicare and the cost on people is enormous."

Mr Neumann was also concerned about changes in the health system once the indexation freeze is removed.

"They're going to start lifting certain things but all this stuff won't be lost until after 2020, until after the next federal election," he said.

"It doesn't mean to say doctors and specialists and allied health professionals will then all of a sudden revert to bulk-billing everyone.

"It would be the third term of a Coalition before we saw, if we are to believe their rhetoric, before we saw all these freezes go off."

