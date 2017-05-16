26°
News

Government shakes up SPER laws as Ipswich racks up debt

16th May 2017 8:37 AM Updated: 9:58 AM
PAYING UP: Ipswich residents owe $22.3 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.
PAYING UP: Ipswich residents owe $22.3 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry. Iain Curry

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Queensland parliament has passed legislation that will shake up the way SPER debt is collected.

SPER, the State Penalties Enforcement Registry, is a division of the Queensland Treasury which collects and enforces unpaid fines and other monetary penalties.

At the start of this year, Ipswich residents (postcode 4305) owed $23, 539,000 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Combined with the outstanding figures from Goodna, Camira and Springfield of $17.9 million the overall community's debt is even higher - a whopping $40.2 million.

The new law will enable SPER to adopt a targeted 'case management' approach to debt collection.

Under the old system, SPER would assess each debt individually, rather than taking into account a person's entire financial situation when assessing their ability to pay a fine.

FLASHBACK | SPER debt

>> SPER: Govt cracking down on Ipswich's $40M debt

>> COMMENT: SPER debt reaching new heights

>> City's SPER debt tops $44M in 2015

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the new approach would enhance SPER's ability to take enforcement action against people who chose not to pay debts, making it harder for repeat defaulters to get away with not paying.

"It will also make it easier for people who want to pay their fine to do so, and offer greater support for those who genuinely need it," Mr Pitt said.

The changes also make it possible to pay off SPER debt through non-financial options such as counselling, education and community work, managed by local sponsor groups who will recommend and supervise activities.

The program will be open to people unable to pay debts for reasons including domestic and family violence, homelessness, financial hardship, intellectual or cognitive disability, mental illness of substance use disorder.

DEBT SHAKEUP: Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt (left).
DEBT SHAKEUP: Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt (left). Chris Ison ROK221015cpitt5

Government shakes up SPER debt lawsA new $58.8 million debt recovery computer system has also been commissioned, to be implemented in the second half of this year, along with an outbound call campaign to remind people when they have debts owing.

Homeless Persons' Legal Clinic coordinator Stephen Grace gave a cautious welcome to the changes, calling them "a good start".

"A person experiencing a period of homelessness is more likely to interact with the criminal justice system for public space type offences," Mr Grace said.

"As a result of these interactions, many of our clients have incurred sizeable State Penalties Enforcement Registry debts that they are unable to pay without experiencing significant, further hardship.

"While the proposed scheme is a good start, we encourage the Government to continue to engage with the community sector to ensure that the proposed changes are implemented in a fair, clear and flexible manner appropriate to the difficulties faced by our clients."

SPER DEBT | The Stats

  • Ipswich residents (postcode 4305) owe $22.3 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry
  • Combined with the outstanding figures from Goodna, Camira and Springfield of $17.9 million the overall community's debt is even higher - a whopping $40.2 million
  • $240.2 million collected by SPER state-wide since July 2016
  • $$359,008,435 owed to SPER state-wide through the court system
  • $737,629,250 owed to SPER state-wide through the State Government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  curtis pitt homeless persons legal clinic ipswich sper sper debt

New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

Developers have lodged new plans for the property where the One Mile Hotel once stood.

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

Government shakes up SPER laws as Ipswich racks up debt

PAYING UP: Ipswich residents owe $22.3 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Non-financial options such as community work now on the cards.

Young people could get in the property market a lot sooner

DEVELOPER Tim Gurner makes a good point

Local Partners

New koala ambulance a Godsend for saving wildlife

City council donates vehicle to Ipswich Koala Protection Society.

10 jobs you can apply for right now

Job hunting generic. Classifieds generic. Employment generic.

Plenty on offer from across the region

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Irwins hoped for third baby before Crocodile Hunter's death

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born.”

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

COUNTRY LIVESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

LOOKING FOR A NEW INVESTOR

9 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

Young people could get in the property market a lot sooner

DEVELOPER Tim Gurner makes a good point

6 spots in Ipswich to buy a new home for less than $400,000

16/07/03 120861 Travis with an auctioneers gavel Photo David Thomas / NewsMail

House and smashed avo for under $400K? It can be done

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Community comes first, not developers

These townhouses are for sale at the Glen Eden Mews Estate, Glen Eden, Gladstone.

Council needs to be more prudent about what projects they approve

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!