Govt quiet on gas fired Swanbank E costs amid supply crisis

BACK ON: Swanbank E Power Station is set to generate power during our peak summer season. File

THE sleeping giant nestled between the two fastest growing Ipswich suburbs is slowly waking up.

This week new employees walked into work at Swankbank E, expected to back online by January and just in time for the peak summer demand period.

It means Queensland's electricity supply has another electricity resource to rely on, but the State Government won't reveal the cost of bringing the mothballed plant, to be powered by natural gas, back online.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey, who has just been reinstated as minister after being cleared of by a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation, assured taxpayers it was a good deal.

Minister Bailey yesterday told the QT the deal, in which the State Government has secured gas from resource giant Shell, would ensure the state could cope with demand.

"This is about preparing for summer," Mr Bailey said.

"We are increasing capacity for really hot days. It's about security of supply and creating good local jobs."

Swanbank E is the country's second largest gas plant and natural gas is one of the world's most sought-after commodities.

Two separate reports, from the Australian Energy Market Operator and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, released this month predicted a significant shortfall of domestic gas supplies in the next two years.

Minister Bailey said the deal was "commercial in confidence" and could not say what price the government paid to secure the gas.

But, he said, the State Government did not fork out a "ridiculous" amount to secure the gas needed to power the Swanbank Station.

"This is a very important investment," Mr Bailey said.

"We can't offer a figure ... there are private operators in the market and competitors don't give out that information.

"I can assure taxpayers this is financially a good deal, as well as ensuring energy security."

The Swanbank E project will create 16 jobs. Two new employees started work at Swanbank E this week. They'll be followed by four more next week.

Australia's gas 'shortage'

A REPORT released yesterday by the nation's consumer and competition watchdog says a gas supply shortfall is imminent and worse than expected.

The unfolding situation is likely to increase power bills with the gas industry expected to fall short of demand by about one sixth of the overall gas production.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission's interim report into the gas market, released yesterday, states the shortfall is pushing prices up and without intervention the problem could become worse.

The lack of supply isn't due to a scarcity of gas, particularly in Queensland, rather most of the gas processed in the sunshine state is heading overseas via three, massive LNG projects based at the industrial port of Gladstone.

In it's report, the ACCC says the outlook for 2018 had deteriorated significantly.

Malcolm Turnbull on the gas crisis before the ACCC's report was published

We've taken strong action to limit exports to ensure that there is always going to be enough gas for local businesses like Nutradry in QLD. pic.twitter.com/3ScvefjnnY — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) September 21, 2017

"On the critical question of whether there would be sufficient supply to meet the rapidly increasing demand for gas, the ACCC in its previous inquiry considered that, in 2018, there would be sufficient supply to meet domestic demand and existing LNG export commitments from 2P reserves," the report states.

"However, we acknowledged that the supply-demand outlook was tight and subject to the timely development of reserves and also to changes in demand forecasts.

"The current Inquiry has found a very different supply-demand outlook. Under AEMO's expected domestic demand forecast for 2018, there is a projected shortfall in supply to the domestic market of up to 55 PJ if forecast LNG sales on international spot markets proceed as currently planned." It means the demand for domestic gas will outstrip supply and with a significant amount of that gas headed overseas, Australian businesses and residents will continue to pay more.