Government offers residents $2.5 million to help homeless

Applications are now open for the second round of the state government's Dignity First Fund.

IPSWICH residents with ideas on how to help our growing homeless population can now access $2.5 million worth of funding.

Applications are now open for the second round of the state government's Dignity First Fund.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the fund was seeking proposals for innovative projects that will meet immediate needs of people experiencing homelessness and help them reconnect with the community.

"Through the first round of Dignity First we were able to get some great new ideas off the ground and help expand existing projects that are making a real difference to the lives of people doing it tough," he said.

"Through the first round of Dignity First young people transitioning out of homelessness are learning how to drive, a mobile barbershop is providing haircuts on the street, and café style dining is serving up food along with employment and training opportunities.

"I know there are many more great, life changing ideas out there, and we want to hear them.

"This time around, we're especially hoping to receive proposals that address the particular needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, young people, women and children escaping domestic and family violence and older people across Queensland.

"We are also keen to see applications that offer ideas on how to prevent and reduce homelessness, and projects that will help Queenslanders in regional and remote areas."

In the first round released in the weeks before Christmas last year, 24 projects from 79 applications were granted funding from the $2.5 million Dignity First Fund pool.

Mr Madden said that addressing the many issues around homelessness requires a range of responses that take into account the needs of different individuals and communities.

"Homelessness is a complex issue, and any sophisticated response needs to include supports which address people's immediate needs and help maintain their dignity," he said.

"While we work toward longer term solutions, especially building more housing, a lot of practical and social support can be given in the short term with some good ideas, a little money and a lot of heart.

"We're looking forward to seeing more ideas that will make a real difference to some disadvantaged Queenslanders."

To apply, go online and download the application papers.

Applications will be open until May 10, with successful projects announced in July this year.