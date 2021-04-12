Government makes call on Ipswich Transit Centre

The abandoned Ipswich Transit Centre in the CBD has been put up for sale by the state government.

THE state government has put the derelict Ipswich Transit Centre up for sale a decade after it was flooded.

Many ideas have been thrown around over the past 10 years to revitalise the abandoned facility but nothing has ever come to fruition.

It serves as little more than an ugly eyesore in the city’s CBD.

Turning the site into parkland, a performing arts centre, a hotel or a restaurant ﻿has been mooted in the past, as has overhauling it as a rejuvenated ‘transport hub’.



Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said she was informed late last week that the state-owned asset was now on the market.

“The ratepayers are investing a lot of money in the CBD and this is an eyesore,” she said.

“It’s not being used.

“We don’t know if it’s structurally sound. We’d love to see a structural assessment that (the Department of Transport and Main Roads) has.”

Cr Harding said she did not believe putting the site up for sale was the right decision.

It’s not the first time the state government has looked to offload the facility.

Demolishing the facility is off the table due to the substantial cost of doing so.

“The community really wants to see it filled in or fixed up,” Cr Harding said.

“I think the community has come up with a lot of good ideas for it.



“I don’t think it’s a good solution selling it off to private industry.

“It would be good if the state government ran some community consultation.

“It’s difficult but I don’t think selling it off to the highest bidder is the best outcome for the people of Ipswich.”



Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard did not respond to requests for comment about the future of the site and why it was put up for sale.

Neither did the Department of Transport of Main Roads, but the department said in January it was investigating “long-term” options for the transit centre.

“We are keen to see the site ultimately complement the city centre and TMR is continuing to work with relevant stakeholders to reach the best outcome,” a department spokesperson said.

“Existing site constraints, topography, easements, existing built form, adjacent roads, site access, proximity to David Trumpy Bridge, and the site being traversed by Mansfield Place limits viable redevelopment options and the attractiveness of the site to future owners.”

