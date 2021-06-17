Government identifies ‘ideal’ site for Ipswich satellite hospital

A 2.7-hectare parcel of land in Ripley has been identified by the state government as the preferred site for a satellite hospital for Ipswich.

A 2.7-hectare parcel of land in Ripley has been identified by the state government as the preferred site for a satellite hospital for Ipswich.

A NEW $40 million satellite hospital to service Ipswich is set to be located in one the of city’s highest growth areas, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Thursday morning.

It comes less than month after the state government announced it would build a new 174-bed public hospital in Springfield, which will be co-located at the site of the Mater Private Hospital.

As first revealed by the QT in September, Mater will cover the costs of the build and the state government will fund the operational costs.

The property is located on Barrams Road in the Providence housing estate.

In an election pledge, Ms Palaszczuk’s government committed $265 million to build seven satellite hospitals across south east Queensland.

Labor said in October it hoped the new hospitals would be operating by the 2022-23 financial year and they would be tailored to meet the needs of each community.

Ms Palaszczuk said a 2.7 hectare parcel of land in South Ripley has been identified as the preferred site for the Ipswich satellite hospital.

“Ripley will be one of the first communities in south east Queensland to have a satellite hospital,” she said.

“I’m happy to say we’ve identified a 2.7 hectare property that we believe is ideal for this purpose.

“The government’s satellite hospital program is an Australian-first initiative that will provide the healthcare services needed in rapidly growing communities.

“We’re investing in brand new public infrastructure to create jobs and rebuild our economy, which is at the core of our economic recovery plan.”

Early artist impression of a satellite hospital released in October.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the facility would mean Ripley residents and those living in surrounding suburbs would be able to access local health services closer to home instead of having to travel to Ipswich Hospital.

The Ipswich Hospital’s first new ward in seven years is set to be operational by September as part of the hospital’s ongoing redevelopment.



“Community health services, ambulatory and low acuity day therapy services such as renal dialysis, chemotherapy, complex wound management, urgency care for minor injury and illness and outpatient activities are some of the services being considered for this satellite hospital,” she said.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said a business case is being prepared and construction is expected to take about 12 months after land is acquired and the business case completed.

“(The business case will determine) what services would be offered,” she said.



Jordan MP Charis Mullen said there was a “clear need” for more local health infrastructure in the rapidly growing Ripley Valley.

