Tender out for Centenary overpass upgrade

A tender has been released for the upgrade of the Sumner Rd overpass, where traffic hits a crawl during peak hour. Picture: Chris McCormack.

Construction of the Sumners Road Interchange Upgrade on the Centenary Highway is a step closer with the tender released by the State Government last week.

State ALP MP for Mount Ommaney Jess Pugh said the Sumners Road Interchange Upgrade would improve safety and cut travel times for motorists in the Centenary suburbs, Ipswich, Springfield and beyond.

"Everyday about 85,000 vehicles use the Centenary Motorway and 35,000 motorists use Sumners and Monier Roads," Ms Pugh said.

"The existing roundabouts will be replaced with two new signalised intersections along with construction of a new two-lane eastbound bridge and the existing westbound bridge will be replaced with a new four-lane westbound bridge."

Ms Pugh said an underpass for bike lanes would complete the link to the Centenary Bikeway.

"Experienced construction companies now have the opportunity to tender on this major project, with a contract to be awarded in early next year," she said.

"Construction is then expected to start in the first half of next year and take two years to complete, weather and construction conditions permitting.

"This project is great news for people who travel through western Brisbane because it will ultimately mean less time spent in the car, and more time spent doing what they enjoy."

An average of 64 direct jobs will be supported over the life of the project.

For more information, visit the project webpage at tmr.qld.gov.au/sumnersroad