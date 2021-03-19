Menu
The state government has fined Wood Mulching Industries at Swanbank $13,300.
News

Government fines Ipswich waste company for odours

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Mar 2021 1:30 PM
THE state government has slapped a waste company with a $13,300 fine for allegedly producing foul odours which were impacting residents of a nearby Ipswich suburb.

The Department of Environment and Science has fined Swanbank-based Wood Mulching Industries for odour issues impacting Redbank Plains.

The penalty infringement notice of $13,435 was issued after an investigation was carried out for breaching a condition of its environmental authority.

The department says it acted on reports from members of the community.

WMI can contest the fine.

On December 8 last year and February 12, Odour Abatement Taskforce officers confirmed the presence of the offensive odour and BMI as the sole source of it.

WMI, which is owned by the North family, was established in 1993 and operates a 70 hectare facility in Swanbank where it processes about 200,000 tonnes of materials.

The site accepts liquid waste, greenwaste, soil, concrete, timber, metal and steel.

Since it formed in the middle of 2018, the taskforce has received more than 9500 complaints about odours and dust in the wider Swanbank area.

It has handed out fines totalling more than $132,000.

