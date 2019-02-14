Fardon’s location remains a secret

THE Palaszczuk Government is refusing to make public the location of the state's worst sex offender.

Police Minister and Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan has come under fire from Gold Coast MP Ros Bates on the return of state parliament as the Opposition focused on the release of Robert John Fardon.

The serial sexual predator who was released from supervision in January was recently spotted at a North Lakes shopping centre in Brisbane.

Robert John Fardon after he was released. Photo 9 News Queensland

Ms Bates on the return to parliament today during the start of Question Time asked Mr Ryan about Fardon.

"Can the Minister tell the House where is Queensland's most dangerous sex offender Robert John Fardon living," Ms Bates said.

Mr Ryan, who declined to provide specifics, had to sit down as Speaker Curtis Pitt, for the first time, was on his feet calling the House to order.

"What I can say is the Police Commissioner knows. That's our laws," Mr Ryan replied.

"The Police Commissioner also assures me the community is safe, because we have the strongest regimen of monitoring sex offenders in the nation.

"They're laughing. They voted for the laws."

Outside the parliament, Ms Bates told The Bulletin: "It's clear the embattled Police Minister Mark Ryan, responsible for the safety of Gold Coast residents, is completely clueless.

Gold Coast MP Ros Bates in state parliament. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"We know that Fardon is out on the community without a GPS tracker thanks to Labor's weak laws and failing to keep him under strict supervision.

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart knows where Fardon is living. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)



"There is also no guarantee that Fardon isn't living somewhere on the Gold Coast.

"We think parents and the broader community deserve to know the whereabouts of dangerous sexual offenders living in the community."

LNP frontbencher Andrew Powell asked Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath why the Government supported a suppression order which meant Fardon was living on the streets for a week without the community being warned.

Ms D'Ath said the Crown had opposed the suppression order but advised the court if there was one, it should be for the shortest period, of two to three days.

"I find it absolutely disgusting that the Opposition is playing politics with this matter," she said.

Ms D'Ath accused Opposition leader Deb Frecklington of misleading the community because Fardon had been able to "go to shopping centres and catch public transport" since 2013.