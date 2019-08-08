Gourmet farmer getting down and dirty

Matthew Evans returns in season five of the TV series Gourmet Farmer. Supplied by SBS-TV.

Matthew Evans returns in season five of the TV series Gourmet Farmer. Supplied by SBS-TV.

MATTHEW Evans is getting down and dirty in the new season of Gourmet Farmer.

The chef turned restaurant reviewer turned grower has been sharing the ups and downs of his foray into farming at Fat Pig Farm in Tasmania over the past four seasons.

Now for the fifth instalment, he's focusing on soil health, taking up the challenge of improving the health of his farm's soil naturally.

"In 200 years of European farming what have we done? We haven't covered ourselves in glory," he tells The Guide. "We're not good at growing food for a lot of people in a modern sense without buggering up the land.

"We've been growing stuff and thinking about management of the farm and how it was working, but humans have fed themselves for 42,000 years on this land and they did that sustainably in essence. We want to find out if you can feed yourself in a way that doesn't take too much of the land."

Shot over the course of four seasons, the 10-episode series chronicles Evans' efforts to design and refine a long-term regenerative agricultural plan to maximise the land he can sustainably farm.

"I thought plants eat dirt, but - and the science backs this up now - it's the billions of microbes under our feet that create this community. The plant swaps its sugars from photosynthesis with the things living underground so it can get the nutrients it needs," he says.

"If you look after your soil you not only get more vibrant and bigger crops, but you can taste the nutrient density. It actually tastes better."

Some solutions produced immediate results, while other will take years to realise.

"We put goats on to combat the blackberry weeds and low and behold we got very fat goats and very few blackberries. Things like that worked really well on our property in a year," he says.

"We also put in old-fashioned swales that follow the contours of the land. They holding water in the land. You have the same rainfall and geography but you can grow more food.

"The changes within 12 month that were visible and tangible were heartening."

Evans is also adding more native plants to his farm.

"The ethos is paddock to plate, but then I started to think 'Are we growing anything different than they grow in the UK?' Are there things Aboriginal people grew locally that we can plant and harvest and use. We've got the very, very early beginnings of a native edible garden," he says.

"We should be able to harvest the berries in the next couple of years. We want to make it taste like our part of the world. We're trying to represent a moment in time in our corner of the globe."

He hopes to bring out the green thumb in every viewer.

"You don't have to grow everything you eat; that's ridiculous notion for your average person," he says. "But say you grow some kale or some carrots. Once you've eaten lettuce 10 minutes after it's harvested, then you know and you can recognise when you're getting good quality produce when you buy it.

"People can do amazing things in small spaces. I always say do a bit of research and give it a crack. We're gumbies at most things we start but 90% of the time it works. Even trained farmers and gardeners and growers can fail on occasion."

Gourmet Farmer airs Thursdays at 8pm on SBS-TV.