Goulding ’hard to knock out’ of Boomers squad

Melbourne United sharpshooter Chris Goulding is being tipped to force his way into the Boomers’ final 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics and could be headed to a second NBL grand final MVP performance.

Goulding has been brilliant for United in the opening two grand final wins over Perth, dropping 23 and 21 points while providing a strong defensive presence.

If he maintains his standout form, he would hard-pressed not to pick up his second grand final MVP to the one he collected in 2018 after guiding Melbourne to the championship.

Chris Goulding is doing everything he can to force his way into the Boomers team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Three-time NBL champion Chris Anstey, who won two grand final MVPs with the Melbourne Tigers in 2006 and 2008, believes Goulding deserves a spot for Australia based on his impressive form for United.

“I think he (Chris) would be hard to knock out,” Anstey said about Goulding’s Olympic chances ahead of Game 3 of the NBL grand final series in Melbourne on Friday.

“He is a great shot maker, he is a much-improved defender, he has been at an international tournaments before.

“He just keeps putting runs on the board. You need to be able to put the ball in the basket internationally and you need your 11th and 12th guys on the roster to bring something a little different and Chris brings that.

“I’ve said from day one that, and maybe I’m a little bit biased because I coached him, but when it comes down to it Melbourne United is as good as Chris has been.

“He was exceptional in those two games in Perth.”

Anstey is high on Goulding’s Olympic chances, but he concedes there are question marks hanging over swingman Ryan Broekhoff following a quiet NBL debut season with South East Melbourne, even though he expects him to be selected.

Broekhoff, who excelled for Australia at the 2016 Rio Olympics, shot 43 per cent from the field in his 16 games for the Phoenix.

The former Dallas Maverick was also quiet in the finals, and Anstey can understand why his position in the Boomers Olympic team has been up for debate.

“The other interesting one is going to be Broekhoff because he is the other specialist catch and shoot guy, but he hasn’t had a good year,” he said.

“The NBL season has hurt his stock, both from Olympic contention and going back to the NBA.

“But I still think Broekhoff finds a way to make it because the better players you put around him, the better he becomes.

“I do think Chris ends up making it though.”

