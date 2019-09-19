Gould: Broncos clean-up act guarantees Seibold’s future

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is under no pressure to keep his job, according to Phil Gould.

Phil Gould believes Anthony Seibold is under no pressure to retain his job given that the club signed him to a monster long-term deal.

The fact the Broncos secured Seibold as their head coach for five seasons suggests they knew they had to go backwards before they went forwards, according to Gould.

"The fact that they've given Anthony Seibold, the new coach, a five-year deal straight up would suggest to me that there were elements inside the club or things in the club that needed to be removed first before they could move on," Gould said on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

"I don't think he's under any pressure whatsoever. Well, other than the normal pressure that any NRL coach finds himself under.

"Maybe he didn't see this coming at the start of the year. I don't think anyone saw it coming but at the end of the day, they made the eight at a time when it looked like they wouldn't.

"I think this now allows the Broncos to sit down and wipe the slate clean and all of those cliche things and say, 'OK, what does it look like tomorrow, what do we want to look like in two years time' and go from there."

Gould pointed to the drawn out process of signing Seibold as evidence they are not about to go in a different direction after one season.

"They were too heavily sold on Seibold to suddenly turn around and go, 'You're not the man for the job'," Gould said.

"Obviously it (the 58-0 thumping) is terrible for them, but in a way I think it's good for them. "I think it's good because now they've got a real urgency and I think they've got the attention of everyone and I don't think there can be any excuse whatsoever for any player who they suddenly say, 'No, our time has come and we need to move on'; for any coach, for any whatever within their organisation."

Gould conceded that Seibold has struggled to deal with the pressure of coaching the biggest club in the game in his first year at Red Hill.

However since he was brought in to change the culture of the club that was no longer working, Seibold should be afforded more time to enact that change, according to Gould.

"I do think there's a paradigm at the Broncos where they've always thought they were the biggest and the best and they don't need to take advice from anyone else and what they were doing was right, it's worked in the past, it will work forever and I think that's maybe the paradigm that Anthony Seibold needs to break down," Gould said.

"And I think that's perhaps what he's referring to when he says, 'We've got to look at the place from top to bottom'.

"Because Broncos had a very, very successful period. Success built on the fact that they had huge advantages over every other club in the league, huge advantages. And probably the greatest coach that the game has seen in Wayne Bennett.

"They had a lot of advantages for a long period of time. Haven't won since 2006, that's a dry spell for them and perhaps they're still living and listening to people in the past and that's the paradigm that has to be broken."

Seibold is also a very different coach to what the Broncos have been used to under Wayne Bennett for much of their history.

Gould believes it will take time for the playing group to buy into his methods.

Phil Gould believes Anthony Seibold has struggled to handle the pressure at times in his first season at the Broncos.

"He's only been there for 12 months but Anthony Seibold represents the modern day, analytical, strategic type coaching mentality that is very different to any of the coaches they've had previously. Any of them," Gould said.

"So perhaps there's been resistance or lack of understanding or lack of coachability or whatever in adapting to what he wants to do or needs to do and I think what he's looking for is like-minded footballers, modern day footballers who enjoy this.

"Whether or not the senior players in that club are also locked into a paradigm ... certainly the ex-senior players are locked into a paradigm, the way they speak about their former club and the way they attack it.

"But I would think there's an element in the club of the modern-day young players who probably do enjoy Anthony Seibold's coaching and where it's going and whether or not that's being held back by senior players in the club who think, 'Well, this is not what we do and this is not how we do it...'

"When you walk into a new football organisation that's needing change, it's the first thing that some people will say: 'Well that's not how we do things'.

"That's the default position unfortunately, but I do think the Broncos as a club are probably guilty (of that) and now's the time to move on."

One area that Seibold needs to address is his playmaking stocks, according to Gould.

The club finished the season with hooker Jake Turpin and fullback Darius Boyd playing out of position in the halves.

"There's no doubt they need some playmakers, they've got to work out what they're doing with seven, six and one, they really do," Gould said.

"And that's up to the management, that's up to the roster management and the club to understand that. Now, if they've invested a lot of money in a lot of young forwards and a lot of young forwards coming through, to get what they really want to help them win games, maybe that's got to be sacrificed a little bit for the positions that they really need, or they need to go out and find some solid, experienced interim players until the young players they've invested in (mature).

"Now, I would hope and I would think that a club like the Brisbane Broncos would have a halfback academy, you know 30 or 40 kids from the age of 15-17 or 18 years of age and out of that, you hope that a blue-chipper comes through and someone that's going to do it. But they're not going to win you games until they're 21, 22, 25 and peak at 27, so there's still a long ways off there."