Got the sniffles? Don't visit aged care homes

CHRISTIAN care organisation Carinity is urging people with the flu not to visit aged care communities to avoid spreading the infection.

It comes in the wake of a particularly nasty flu season with a high level of cases causing numerous fatalities across Australia, particularly in older people.

At least 54 Australians have died from influenza and three-quarters of those have been aged 65 and over.

Carinity Executive Manager of Aged Care Valmae Dunlea said people can help reduce the flu threat by having a flu vaccination shot, being alert to influenza symptoms and taking measures to stop the spread of the infection.

"If you feel unwell you are urged to not visit aged care communities or other places where you could spread the infection. Wash your hands often and diligently, particularly before or after contact with others," she said.

"Everyone can play their part by helping to limit the impacts of this potentially fatal disease and safeguard our aged care residents and other older people in the community."

Carinity has called on its aged care residents, home care clients, retirement village residents and employees to have a vaccination shot to help safeguard themselves and others against the potentially deadly flu.

Carinity provided free flu vaccinations to employees including staff at its 11 aged care communities, including in Laidley and Ipswich, and home care services in nine districts across Queensland.

"Vaccination is the most important measure available to prevent influenza. It is particularly important to be vaccinated if you spend time with older people as they are more susceptible to the virus," Carinity Home Care Acting Regional Manager Janelle Heyse said.

"The more people who are vaccinated, the less likely that the flu will spread to others. It is important to get the flu shot each year, as there are new strands of influenza each flu season.

"The vaccination is free for Australians 65 years and over and is available now."

More information on influenza vaccination is available on the Australian Government Department of Health website.