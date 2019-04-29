Menu
Trailer for next episode of Game of Thrones
TV

GoT showdown we’ve been waiting for

by Hannah Paine
29th Apr 2019 10:00 PM

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR GAME OF THRONES

Forget the Night King, this is the showdown diehard Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for.

With the Battle of Winterfell now done and dusted and the Night King slain by Arya Stark, it's time for Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to turn their attention towards the enemy in the south - Cersei Lannister.

Holed up in King's Landing and abandoned by even her brother/one-time lover Jaime Lannister, Cersei has nothing to lose and is even more dangerous than last season.

Dany is ready to move onto the next enemy — Cersei
She's made an alliance with Euron Greyjoy who has provided her with ships and men while being intent on ruling Westeros alongside her as king.

But of course Dany isn't going to let that happen without a fight, with the trailer for next week's episode showing her vowing to defeat Cersei.

Despite receiving an icy reception from Winterfell when she arrived Dany now appears to have won them well and truly over, delivering a rousing speech to the cheers of its battle-

weary residents.

RELATED: Game of Thrones fans fume over 'too dark' episode

Cersei has been safe in King’s Landing as the others battled the White Walkers
"We have won the great war, now we will win the last war," Dany says.

Meanwhile back at King's Landing Cersei can be seen surveying her kingdom with Euron at her side, with him appearing to get down on one knee in another scene.

In other important news, we also get a glimpse of Arya Stark locking lips with a mystery person - please let it be Gendry!

RELATED: Fans go wild over Arya moment

Forget the last war, we want more Arya and Gendry!
But despite the important developments in Arya's love life, it's clear next week's episode is going to be all about a clash between the two queens, with Dany delivering an ominous warning to Cersei.

"We will rip her out root and stem," she says.

Game of Thrones continues on Foxtel and Foxtel Now on Mondays at 11am and 8.30pm

 

And it looks like she’s found time for a marriage proposal
