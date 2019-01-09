Got any unwanted Christmas gifts? Time to regift at Vinnies

HELPING HANDS: Volunteers at Vinnies West Ipswich, Victoria and Mareka, hope your unwanted Christmas gifts can help others in need.

HELPING HANDS: Volunteers at Vinnies West Ipswich, Victoria and Mareka, hope your unwanted Christmas gifts can help others in need. Darren Hallesy

CHARITY St Vincent de Paul (Vinnies) is calling for unwanted Christmas gifts to become a "gift that keeps on giving” by asking for them to be donated to a Vinnies shop in the Ipswich and Western Brisbane regions.

Many people receive unwanted gifts each Christmas, and Vinnies wants residents to regift unwanted presents to their local Vinnies shop instead of sticking them in a cupboard or throwing them away.

Vinnies Western region retail operations manager Natalie Tuffley said donations of unwanted second-hand gifts not only help find the gift a new home but help the charity continue its good works in the community.

"By donating your unwanted gift to your local Vinnies shop, you can brighten the life of someone else in the community so don't bin it, upcycle it,” she said.

"No matter what it may be, as long as it is in good condition and useable, someone somewhere will be grateful for it.

"What one person may not like, another person may love.

"Proceeds from the sale of your upcycled gifts will go towards our many community programs which include emergency assistance, housing and homelessness support, mental health and youth programs, disaster relief and more.”

Ms Tuffley said Vinnies is also on the lookout for community-minded people to volunteer in its Sumner Park sorting room.

"If you have an eye for detail and a love of fashion and want to give back to your community, our air-conditioned sorting room in Sumner Park would be perfect for you,” she said.

"You can do as many hours or days as you wish and help shape the look of local fashion.”

Vinnies Western region has 15 shops including Boonah, Esk, Fernvale, Gatton, Ipswich, Kenmore, Redbank Plains, Rosewood, and Oxley.

People in need of assistance or wishing to donate quality second hand furniture can call 1800 846 643.