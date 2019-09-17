Menu
Lockyer Valley Community Disability Association volunteer Dianne Owen. Photo Derek Barry / Gatton Star
Got a question about how the NDIS works?

Ebony Graveur
17th Sep 2019 4:08 PM

LVCDA treasurer Paula Halson works tirelessly behind the scenes and described a family tragedy as the driving force behind her efforts in the Lockyer Valley Community Disability Association Inc.

"I had a daughter with a disability who was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 2006 so I spend my time now doing this,” she said.

"None of us get paid; it's all volunteers.”

She said the group formed to raise money to help those with a disability but evolved.

"It got bigger and better over the years,” she said.

For National Disability Action Week, the group is hosting an information morning for people with disabilities to learn about the National Disability Insurance Scheme, available community support groups and employment service providers

Taking place at the Laidley Village Shopping Mall, the morning will boast sweet treats and sandwiches and plenty of info to go around, for anyone seeking more information about what support is available for someone with a disability.

Their info morning is free for anyone to attend and is happening in Laidley on September 18. 9.30am.

Event details:

WHAT: Information and activity morning

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18, 9.30am - 11.30am

WHERE: Laidley Village Shopping Mall

COST: Free

