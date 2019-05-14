Murder accused ‘lost control’

Gordonvale man ‘lost control’ when he thought marriage was over, court heard

Gordonvale man ‘lost control’ when he thought marriage was over, court heard Contributed

THE Gordonvale father-of-two who allegedly murdered his wife and mother-in-law during a frenzied stabbing "lost control" when faced with losing his marriage, a court heard.

Psychiatrist Ian Curtis yesterday told a Cairns Supreme Court trial that Balwinder Singh Ghuman was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia before the killings of March 14, 2017.

He said when faced with the prospect of his troubled marriage falling apart, the mental illness came to the surface.

"He was threatened with the loss of (everything)" Dr Curtis said.

"I think that is when he disrepressed and lost control."

Dr Curtis told the court he met the defendant while he was in custody.

"His emotions were blunted and impaired," Dr Curtis said.

"He was under-reactive - he talked about the deaths he caused with no sign of emotion. His personality had been damaged by years of illness."

Dr Curtis was called to give evidence to support the argument of defence counsel Anthony Glynn that Ghuman was mentally impaired at the time of the killings and had no intent to kill or cause grievous bodily harm to his wife, Manjinderjit Kaur Ghuman, and mother-in-law, Sukwinder Kaur. Balwinder Ghuman has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder by reason of insanity.

Dr Curtis said Ghuman had "self medicated" with alcohol to suppress the psychosis - drinking up to half a bottle of vodka daily in the fortnight leading to the killings.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane asked Dr Curtis whether "the significant alcohol consumption" was the trigger for the stabbings, "removed from any psychosis and delusions".

Dr Curtis said he considered the alcohol to be a "secondary or lesser trigger" when compared with the defendant's psychotic suffering.

The trial continues today.

THE DEFENCE

Anthony Glynn, defending, has argued that Balwinder Singh Ghuman suffered paranoid schizophrenia and was not guilty of murder.

Dr Ian Curtis said the illness was characterised by "abnormal fixed beliefs that cannot be changed by rational arguments."

"It is a fixed delusion that cannot be assuaged by reason."

"It is an illness of madness."