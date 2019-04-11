'GoPros, surfboards': What Ipswich is flushing down the loo

GETTING IT RIGHT: Sarah Owens from Queensland Urban Utilities with Ayla and Ruby Reeves and Isaac McCosker.

QUEENSLAND Urban Utilities cleared 556 sewer pipe blockages across Ipswich, or a total of 457 tonnes, last year with some unexpected bits of waste causing headaches.

The latest figures from the state body show QUU crews cleared 1305 tonnes of rubbish - the equivalent of four Boeing 747 planes - and 3500 blockages across its service region in 2018.

It services the five council areas of Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Scenic Rim and Brisbane.

Some of the more unusual items that were found causing issues in the sewerage network included toys, kitchen utensils, jewellery, a GoPro camera, electrical equipment and even half a surfboard.

These items that don't belong down the toilet are being described by QUU as 'number threes'.

As a result, QUU is calling on parents to remind their kids that toilets are not rubbish tips and anything other than 'number ones' or 'number twos' do not belong down the loo.

QUU spokesperson Sarah Owens said this reminder would be front and centre during tomorrow's Kids Day as a part of the 2019 Ipswich Festival.

"So the message is simple, only flush your number ones and number twos - everything else belongs in the bin," she said.

"As part of our involvement in the Ipswich Festival children's program, we're taking the opportunity to remind kids that the toilet isn't a rubbish bin, our sewer pipes are designed to carry just that - sewage.

"Our crews cleared 1,305 tonnes of rubbish from the sewerage network (last year). That's the equivalent weight of four Boeing 747 planes or 261 elephants."

Children will find 'What's a No.3?' games and activities in the QUU marquee in the Festival Village tomorrow alongside the 'loo zone', where toilet jokes will keep kids and adults entertained.

More information on the festival can be found on the Discover Ipswich website.