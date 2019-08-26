Menu
Goondiwindi man, 24, identified as victim of crash tragedy

Tara Miko
by
26th Aug 2019 1:51 PM
A CRASH which claimed the life of a young Goondiwindi man remains under investigation.

The 24-year-old man was the sole occupant of the Holden Commodore ute which crashed off the Barwon Highway near the intersection of Goodar Rd Friday night.

Initial investigations suggest the ute was travelling west near Goondiwindi when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a table drain before it slammed into a tree.

The ute burst into flames as a result of the collision.

A passing motorist saw the fire and reported it to emergency services about 11.35pm.

The male occupant of the ute could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ute was extensively damaged on impact and as a result of the fire, a police spokeswoman said.

The man's family has been informed of the tragedy as formal identification processes continue.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigations including piecing together possible causal factors of why the ute left the road.

fatal crash goondiwindi toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

