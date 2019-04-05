Ipswich shines in world spotlight

THIS morning, 57 locations around greater Ipswich including Springfield and White Rock, mapped by Google Trekker Josh 'The Bear' Kerr will go live on Google Street View.

Josh, a tall 24-year-old won the mapping job from 200 other applicants and spent 90 days trekking through Greater Ipswich attached to 18kg of hi-tech camera gear.

He captured 360 degree views of Ipswich's most beautiful scenery every two and a half seconds with 15 camera lenses.

His pictures of locations in Greater Ipswich including Robelle Domain at Springfield, Flinders Peak, Queensland Raceway and Woodlands of Marburg.

Google Trekker mapper Josh Kerr

It will all be fully uploaded to Google by this morning.

Josh said he collected more than 10 terabytes of data, which will make for some of the most comprehensive mapping of any city in the Google Trekker program.

Street View imagery is available from 88 countries so far, but a Google spokesman was unwilling to confirm how soon more areas of Queensland might be included.

Uluru, Christmas Island and Kakadu National Park are available.

Josh was a Spicers activities guide before he was chosen to be Google's travelling 'human' in an Ipswich City Council "Human Wanted" campaign, which was launched a year ago.

"Some of the standouts were hiking up Flinders Peak, trekking through White Rock, checking out the Orion Lagoon and visiting Hidden Vale Adventure Park, which has over 130km of mountain bike trails that we walked on foot," he said.

Thanks to the interest around the campaign Nature Conservation has seen a 50 per cent spike in trail use, with White Rock recording 50,000 hikers in 2018 compared with 10,000 in 2017.

Ipswich City Council chief executive David Farmer said there had been a positive response to the Google Street View project in the community.

See the locations here: https://www.google.com/streetview/gallery/#city-of-ipswich/mount-blaine