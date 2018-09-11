Google's 'Bear' gathers speed at motorsport park

ADRENALIN: Josh Kerr is back at the Ipswich Motorsport Park at Willowbank this week to map the area for Google Street View.

IT WILL be a fast-paced week for Google Trekker Josh "The Bear” Kerr.

Josh has returned to the Ipswich Motorsport Park at Willowbank this week to map the area for Google Street View.

The park includes Willowbank Raceway drag strip and the Queensland Raceway circuit.

At Queensland Raceway, you can get behind the wheel of a race-ready V8 car - you can even choose between a Holden or a Ford.

People can also hop in the passenger seat for a few laps with a professional.

Both venues host large, year-round programs of local and national events.

The park is also home to various motorsport, kart and motorcycle clubs.

The Google Trekker project will result in 50 locations across Ipswich being mapped for Google Street View.

You can follow Josh's travels on Instagram via @joshbearmaster and learn more about things to do in Ipswich at discoveripswich.com.au