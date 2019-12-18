Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Google‘s $500m Aussie tax case settlement

by John Rolfe
18th Dec 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Google has paid the Australian Taxation Office nearly half a billion dollars to settle a long-running dispute.

"This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system," ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said this afternoon.

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia."

The $481.5 million paid by Google brings the ATO's increased collections from the eCommerce industry to about $1.25 billion following earlier agreements with Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
australian taxation office editors picks google settlement

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Nicholas St precinct starting to take shape

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Nicholas St precinct starting to take shape

        Council News Astute residents may have noticed something different about the Nicholas St precinct.

        • 18th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
        Cafe signs get the boot in temper tantrum

        premium_icon Cafe signs get the boot in temper tantrum

        Crime A lad lashed out at a bunch of signs at an Ipswich café

        Man hospitalised after single car rollover on highway

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after single car rollover on highway

        News The man was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects