Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
After warning Australian users about ‘risks’ to its services, Google appears to be suffering an unrelated online outage affecting millions of users.
After warning Australian users about ‘risks’ to its services, Google appears to be suffering an unrelated online outage affecting millions of users.
Technology

Google suffers worldwide outage

by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
20th Aug 2020 4:57 PM

IT'S not just you: Gmail and Google Drive are down.

After days of warning Australians that Google services were "at risk," the company appeared to suffer an unrelated worldwide outage for two of its biggest offerings today.

Gmail users began to report problems shortly after 2pm today, suffering issues sending and receiving mail, logging in and attaching files, according to DownDetector.

About 20 minutes later, more problems were reported with Google's cloud storage service Drive, which failed to allow file uploads.

Other Google services including Docs, Meets, and Voice are now under investigation.

Google has yet to officially comment on the issue, though both services are now listed as suffering a "disruption" on its online service dashboard.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly," the website reports.

YouTube users have also reported issues uploading videos to the service this afternoon, though streaming appears unaffected.

Google's technical problems come just days after the trillion-dollar tech giant started issuing "warnings" to Australians about the ongoing availability of its services in Australia after the country's competition watchdog ruled it should pay for the news it uses on its platform.

Originally published as Google suffers worldwide outage

gmail google

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich woman in her 70s tests positive for COVID-19

        Premium Content Ipswich woman in her 70s tests positive for COVID-19

        News The Ipswich woman continued to work at the youth detention centre even after she fell sick. Contact tracing is underway.

        How popular cafe will be revitalised after COVID shutdown

        Premium Content How popular cafe will be revitalised after COVID shutdown

        Business Several local business have put their hand up to take over a council operation that...

        • 20th Aug 2020 4:01 PM
        Retirement calls for long-serving Ipswich police inspector

        Premium Content Retirement calls for long-serving Ipswich police inspector

        News A career spanning 36 years is coming to an end for one of Ipswich’s best known...

        How a cancer battle inspired a new hairdressing venture

        Premium Content How a cancer battle inspired a new hairdressing venture

        News After watching her niece battle breast cancer, this Ipswich woman was inspired to...