Goodna's whiz kids ace prestigious science competition

Students from Goodna State School are doing well in science.

YOUNG Einsteins from Goodna State School have been recognised for their love of science after receiving top marks in an internationally recognised competition.

A group of students from Years 3-6 all received distinctions and high distinctions after recently taking part in the University of NSW science competition.

More than one million student entries are accepted from more than 6300 schools in Australia and New Zealand annually. In addition, students from more than 20 countries including Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and the US participate each year.

Goodna State School science teacher Gerard Salmon said he was proud of his students' achievements.

"This is a very prestigious competition, and these students all received distinctions and high distinctions, which is a wonderful achievement,” he said.

"They all put a lot of work into this. The students took part in after-school workshops where we helped them with various aspects of the tests and honed the skills they might have needed a little extra work on.

"I am very proud of what they have accomplished.”