Goodna's 'rotting' jacarandas lopped due to safety concerns

LOPPED: One of the jacaranda trees on Brisbane Terrace at Goodna scheduled for removal.

LOPPED: One of the jacaranda trees on Brisbane Terrace at Goodna scheduled for removal. Contributed

FOUR historic jacarandas will be felled this week after 86 years of floods an drought have taken their toll on the rotting trees.

The trees on Brisbane Terrace at Goodna, between George St and Short St, are due for removal this week.

Reports about the health and safety of the 28 original jacaranda trees on Brisbane Terrace were obtained by the Ipswich City Council after one of the giants fell during a February storm.

Nine trees have problems with their underground roots, revealed using a resistograph machine which determines the extent of any decay in the tree trunk.

Four will be removed and the stability of the other five trees will be reviewed in one year.

New advanced jacarandas have been sourced by the council and will be planted in their place.

The jacarandas have survived three major floods in 1955, 1974 and 2011.

They were planted by work gangs during the Great Depression in 1932 when the road was part of the main road from Brisbane to Ipswich.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the trees had stood well for almost 90 years "but were now on their last legs".

"Two of the Jacarandas have come down in heavy storms during the past 18 months and public safety is the number one priority," he said.

"Replacement trees alongside the existing Jacarandas will ensure the purple hue of the annual Goodna Jacaranda Festival will continue for future generations."

This year's festival will be held on October 26 to 28.