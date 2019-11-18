Goodna’s miracle man has a new reason to smile

Constable Peter McAulay has surprised and impressed his colleagues with his recovery.

Constable Peter McAulay has surprised and impressed his colleagues with his recovery.

IN SEPTEMBER last year, Constable Peter McAulay from the Goodna Police Station was struck by a stolen vehicle in Ipswich.

Peter was admitted to hospital in a critical condition and his prognosis was not good however after months in hospital and countless surgeries, Peter was released and his rehabilitation began.

Moving forward 14 months, Peter is a new man and officer in charge of Goodna Police Station, Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw said they couldn’t believe his progress.

“The spirit Pete has shown through his rehabilitation, and the true grit and determination he has displayed to get back on track is amazing,” Senior Sergeant Shaw said.

“He is an inspiration to us all and we as an organisation are very proud of him.”

Constable Peter McAulay.

Peter’s condition has progressed beyond anyone’s expectations, to the point where Peter has received a clearance to return to work in early 2020 in a non-operational capacity.

His future is looking a lot brighter than it was 14 months ago.

And while speaking of bright, Peter is more than happy to show off his new set of pearly white teeth.