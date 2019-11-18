Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Peter McAulay has surprised and impressed his colleagues with his recovery.
Constable Peter McAulay has surprised and impressed his colleagues with his recovery.
News

Goodna’s miracle man has a new reason to smile

18th Nov 2019 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN SEPTEMBER last year, Constable Peter McAulay from the Goodna Police Station was struck by a stolen vehicle in Ipswich.

Peter was admitted to hospital in a critical condition and his prognosis was not good however after months in hospital and countless surgeries, Peter was released and his rehabilitation began.

Moving forward 14 months, Peter is a new man and officer in charge of Goodna Police Station, Senior Sergeant Greg Shaw said they couldn’t believe his progress.

“The spirit Pete has shown through his rehabilitation, and the true grit and determination he has displayed to get back on track is amazing,” Senior Sergeant Shaw said.

“He is an inspiration to us all and we as an organisation are very proud of him.”

Constable Peter McAulay.
Constable Peter McAulay.

Peter’s condition has progressed beyond anyone’s expectations, to the point where Peter has received a clearance to return to work in early 2020 in a non-operational capacity.

His future is looking a lot brighter than it was 14 months ago.

And while speaking of bright, Peter is more than happy to show off his new set of pearly white teeth.

goodna ipswich police peter mcaulay
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Match-winner shares thoughts on dramatic cricket tie

        premium_icon Match-winner shares thoughts on dramatic cricket tie

        Cricket The ever-competitive Laidley all-rounder didn’t expect to achieve his remarkable milestone in a game with so much drama and intensity.

        Helen’s Haven for the homeless

        premium_icon Helen’s Haven for the homeless

        News A Goodna charity fights to transform the old Weeroona Hotel into a safe space for...

        Slow down ordered for busy Ipswich intersection

        premium_icon Slow down ordered for busy Ipswich intersection

        News A stretch of road in Ipswich will have its speed limit dropped 20km/h in a bid to...

        Bushfire assistance extended for more Queensland communities

        premium_icon Bushfire assistance extended for more Queensland communities

        News More disaster assistance has been issued to the regions to help cover the costs of...