Goodna's historic jacaranda trees tested for rot

TEST results to determine the health of a historic line of jacaranda trees at Goodna are being analysed.

The Ipswich City Council tested the 28 trees this month after one of the giants fell during a storm in February.

A spokesman for the council said the trees were tested onsite.

"All Jacaranda trees on Brisbane Terrace are being individually checked by experts and a decision will be made in the near future," he said.

"It is important that we have all appraisals correct to help preserve this avenue of historic trees as much as possible."

The spokesman said the council would "consider all relevant information prior to releasing a plan" to deal with any potential problem.

Only 28 of the trees planted during the Great Depression in 1932 remain on a 700m stretch of Brisbane Terrace - with the 29th falling across the road near the Goodna Aquatic Centre last month.

Tests revealed it was rotting from the inside, prompting the Ipswich City Council to conduct a resistograph test - where a thin needle is driven into the stump of the tree - to determine the remaining jacarandas' health and community safety.

The 86-year-old Brisbane Terrace jacaranda trees survived the 1955, 1974 and 2011 floods.

Last month Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the trees were a vital part of the Ipswich community that would be disappointing to see removed.

"It's a sense of a loss of history - the Goodna Jacaranda Festival rivals the Grafton Festival," he said.

Cr Tully said the ease at which the tree fell last month, after strong winds, caused concerns for the safety of the community.