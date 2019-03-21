Goodna, Swifts, Bears favoured to get home

VICTORY CHARGE: Goodna's Kyran Tanuvasa tries to break through the Swifts defence in last weekend's A-Grade match at Woogaroo Field. Goodna won 46-0.

BOMBER'S BLAST

HERE'S how the third round of the Rugby League Ipswich competition shapes up this weekend.

West End v Goodna (Saturday).

The Bulldogs couldn't produce the form from the previous week going down to the Bears. They must find some form this week as they face a fired-up and in-form Goodna combination.

The Eagles have been in scintillating form with two big victories over Fassifern and Swifts.

The forwards have been steamrolling their opponents while their backs have flown to the tryline with ease.

The two victories were both at home and now they must produce this form away at the kennel.

Tip: Goodna.

Swifts v Fassifern (Sunday)

Swifts come crashing back to earth after a round 1 victory by being shut out against Goodna.

Fassifern suffered much the same fate against Goodna before having the bye last week.

The Bluebirds were terrible last week and must put this game aside and concentrate on holding the ball and doing the simple things right.

The Bombers, who are only a shadow of last year's team, will be hoping to put in a much better all-round performance and not have the injury toll that mounted up in their first game.

Tip: Swifts.

Norths v Redbank Plains (Sunday).

Norths hit the field for their first game last week and were outclassed by one of the competition heavyweights in Brothers.

Redbank, on the other hand, were good in Round 1 but found that little extra in game two defeating the Bulldogs.

The Tigers will be at home for the first time this year and hoping that last week's flogging has steeled them for a more polished performance in front of their fans.

The Bears however will be looking for back-to-back victories, going into this game with great confidence.

Tip: Redbank Plains.

A-Grade ladder: 1. Goodna 6, 2. Brothers 6, 3. Redbank 4, 4. Swifts 4, 5. Fassifern 4, 6. Norths 4, 7. West End 2.

NRL surprises

THE NRL Premiership is up and running with some certainties and some surprises in Round 1.

The opening game was billed as a clash of the heavyweights between Melbourne and Brisbane but turned out to be a Storm walk in the park.

Friday's games were a little closer with the Knights giving their fans some hope for 2019 with victory over the Sharks.

The Rabbits, under new coach Wayne Bennett, accounted for last year's premiers the Roosters in a good old fashion beat up.

The three Saturday games were all lopsided affairs with the Warriors smashing the Dogs who look bound for the wooden spoon this season.

The Tigers also ground out a classy win over the Sea Eagles while the Cowboys with undoubtedly the best pack in the competition defeating a lacklustre Dragons.

My team, the mighty Eels, got their season off in the best fashion with a gutsy win over neighbours the Panthers.

The round finished with the Green Machine, the Canberra Raiders, shutting the Titans out in a wet affair at Cbus.

It's only Round 1 so don't be too hard on your team if they suffered a loss.

The old saying is that you don't win grand finals in March.

Quick thoughts

HERO of the week: Swifts bowls team were given no chance of qualifying for the finals in the Queensland Premier League this year. However, no-one told the team this as they completed a double-header win last weekend, which enabled the team to finish in fifth position. In the finals this weekend, Swifts face Kawana - the team they beat last weekend. They have defied the odds so far and victory this weekend would not be a shock.

Villain of the week: Peter "Foot in Mouth" Beattie has been at it again with a tweet that if you didn't see it then you wouldn't believe it. He tweeted back to a fictious account called Laurie Nicholls is God with "Good to see you are well Laurie. Good win for the Tigers today". The only problem with this tweet was that the great Laurie Nicholls died in 2000. The ARL Commission chairman has subsequently deleted his account. Fans are hoping that this is the last gaffe from him. Time will tell.

Did you know? 1. The most points ever scored against the Broncos in a game was by the Parramatta Eels. It happened in 2007 where they scored a phenomenal 68 points.

2. The most points scored by the Broncos was against Newcastle in 2007. They belted them 71-6.

Bomber's best: My horse tip unfortunately did not handle the wet ground last week and had an ordinary run.

This week, it's Golden Slipper Day and I will be on horse No 9 Tenley. Watch for him late.