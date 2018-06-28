Goodna stripped of competition points

GOODNA Rugby League Club president Ramon Filipine has expressed disappointment in the Rugby League Ipswich judicial process, after the QRL upheld on appeal the RLI board's decision to deduct six competition points from the Eagles and force the club to pay a $4000 fine.

Filipine said he had lost "faith in the system and the processes" after his efforts to overturn the charges were last week denied by the Queensland Rugby League.

Goodna was sanctioned by an RLI judiciary panel in April for failing to notify Swifts of their decision to forfeit the round two clash at Purga within the required 48 hours before kick-off.

Both A-Grade and Reserve Grade sides chose to forfeit the match, after Filipine made a personal decision not to play that round in response to ongoing concerns he had with the points allocated to various Goodna players under the RLI's Player Points Index.

Filipine said the playing group then made the decision not to play in a show of solidarity for their president.

The fines implemented by RLI totalled $3000 for the A-Grade forfeit, and $1000 for the Reserve Grade forfeit.

Goodna have since paid the fine and Swifts received 75% of that total as compensation for lost revenue resulting from the matches not going ahead.

Filipine said yesterday he had no issue with paying the fine, agreeing the club had failed to adhere to the required 48-hours notice.

However the president and A-Grade captain questioned why the club had also been charged with bringing the game into disrepute, culminating in the removal of six competition points.

"This whole bringing the game into disrepute, we were wondering where that came from," Filipine said.

He suggested RLI had caused more damage to the competition's image by choosing to contact the QT for comment, when Goodna had wanted to keep the matter between the club and governing body.

"At that moment, it was just between our club and (RLI)," Filipine said.

"I was advised to get all the clubs together, because there was a bit of disharmony at the beginning of the year between the clubs and Rugby League Ipswich. But I didn't want to take advantage of that. I felt this was our fight, and I didn't want to push our agenda on other clubs.

"We could argue we didn't release anything to the papers, officially as a club. I know (coach Laurie Campbell) had some things to say, but (RLI) didn't speak to me.

"(RLI providing comment) would have been the act that brought the game into disrepute. That's what made people start talking about it."

RLI chairman David Nugent said the damage had already been done. His decision to contact the QT for comment was to help clear the air and stop "the bush telegraph" from spreading incorrect facts about the situation.

"Before (the QT) knew, the people at Swifts knew and the people at Goodna knew. Like in a lot of sports, the bush telegraph often works faster," Nugent said.

"What I used the QT to do was to get a factual, truthful account of what took place in the public domain.''

Nugent explained it was to the discretion of "the governing authority" as to what constituted bringing the game into disrepute, and the SEQ and QRL governing bodies agreed with the original charges issued by RLI.

"If we deem an action of an individual or group has brought the game in this district some reputational damage, then that's the element of our code of conduct under which we lay charges," Nugent said. "Not only ours, but the QRL itself also deemed on the basis of the original hearing and two subsequent appeals that there was reputational damage made to the game, and the penalty originally levied was fair."

After he was advised by RLI of their intentions to charge the Goodna club, Filipine said he fronted a judicial hearing "over a month after (the forfeit)" headed by former judiciary chairman Craig Maudsley.

Rather than being given a chance to provide his version of events, Filipine said "it felt like they were trying to build something" against Goodna.

"I thought I was going in there to explain what happened. But I was the one under scrutiny," he said.

"I thought it was going to be an open discussion as to what went on, what went wrong. That wasn't the case.

"They were pretty much asking me the story to find chinks in the armour. Things like 'Ok, is this Ramon the captain or is this Ramon the president?' I said this is Ramon the same person.

"We just wanted someone to listen and hear what was going on."

Nugent said he was not privy to the goings on in that judicial hearing, but he "would be very surprised if that happened".

"If Ramon claims that happened, a part of me is also saying maybe it's a bit late now, to say why didn't anyone listen to me," Nugent said.

"I can say that my phone has been on for the entire time the last six months. If you didn't think you were being treated fairly, say something."

Filipine said he received support from various members of other clubs throughout the process, but was "disappointed that Rugby League Ipswich seems against us".

"What we have done in the last two years to bring it to where it is now, to be competitive and professional, I felt like we'd earned respect and they should work with us, but we're not being met halfway," he said.

"With the forfeit, I know it hurts our premiership hopes and our team, but I know the players feel like they took a stand for the future of the club. It's not about us right now."

What Filipine and Nugent could agree on was the state of the RLI competition had improved on previous seasons.

"And (Ramon) has played a huge role in that," Nugent said. "He's attracted a lot of these players personally and I congratulate that. Everyone wants to go there and play with him.

"Ramon is a leader within that community. We want to help him make a good fist of it. That's the next step for us.

"(RLI manager) Brendon Lindsay and I have been waiting for this decision to work its way through the process so we can say, 'Ok, how can we now help and support you so these things never happen again?'

"We want to work with Goodna to make sure it continues to be successful. We have no issue with Goodna continuing to participate in our competition, but it has to be within the rules we've set. And those rules apply to everybody."

With the six Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition points deducted, Goodna sit equal with Eastern Cobras on 24 points, seven shy of Norths in fourth.

The Eagles have six rounds to make up the seven-point gap and push for a finals berth.

"Goodna can still sneak into the finals if they're good enough," Nugent said.

"That will be up to the other teams in the competition. I won't have much say in that, but I know they'll give it a good shake.

"I wouldn't want to be playing them in the next six weeks."