Goodna set early pace: Can anyone catch them?

Goodna go on the attack in their round two Volunteers Cup clash against Norths at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Bruce Clayton

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

THE Goodna Eagles are the only unbeaten side heading into the third round of Rugby League Ipswich Volunteers Cup matches at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday.

Here's how the next games shape up.

1.30pm: Norths Tigers v Valleys Roosters

The Tigers are coming off a loss to the Eagles.

The Roosters flexed their muscles last week with a great performance against Toowoomba Rugby League rivals Souths.

Norths put in a spirited performance last week against Goodna, matching them for most of the game.

The 12 point margin was mainly due to poor goal kicking with Tonga Mounga, who had an off day with the boot.

The Tigers showed their will be a hard team to beat with a forward pack that likes to get down and dirty and will toil away for the whole 80 minutes.

Nathan Stephenson was on song last week bagging a hat-trick of tries. He will be out to continue his fine attacking form.

Valleys showed why they are the current TRL premiers with a solid second hitout.

Several quality players that missed the opening round were back on deck and it showed in their performance.

Half Gerome Burns guided them around the pack brilliantly. He will be out to continue his superb combination with flying fullback Dylan Chown.

This promises to be a great match and the team that controls the ball the best will get away with the win.

3.30pm: Gatton Hawks v Souths Tigers

After a first round thrashing, the Hawks put in a much needed confidence booster against West End to narrowly go down.

Souths were beaten by Valleys.

Gatton needed to show some form after not switching on against Norths in the opener and that's what they got from the playing group.

The combinations that were lacking the previous game looked very good for most of the game.

It was only at the death that the Bulldogs got over the top of them.

The forward pack, led by Allan Morris, ran with intensity last week. They will again be called upon to give them the upper hand this week.

Souths opened the season with a win but found the current TRL premiers Valleys a different kettle of fish last week. Souths must rectify several errors in their game if they are going to return to the winner's circle.

Souths will have to see the season out without the services of undoubtably one of their best players in half Jordon Lipp who suffered a shoulder injury last week.

This is a huge blow for the Tigers and will put more responsibility onto his half partner in Mitchell Tuite.

This is a toss up game with both teams out to collect the points. The team that does the little things right will be savouring victory.

West End half Jesse Zampech dives over the score one of his two tries in the Bulldogs' 36-30 round 2 Volunteers Cup win over Gatton. Picture: Bruce Clayton

5.30pm: West End Bulldogs v Goodna Eagles

The Bulldogs recorded their first victory for the season with a win over Gatton.

Goodna showed they are the team to beat with another great performance to be the only undefeated team after only two rounds.

West End, who haven't yet had a settled team on the park using a host of players in the opening two rounds, will be out to find some combinations that they can stick too for a longer period.

The Bulldogs were better in their second hitout but still leaked 30 points, which will be a worry for coach Jae Woodward.

On the brighter side, the coach would have been happy with the first game of Israel Oti who directed them around the park well and fleeted-footed Jesse Zampech who was very dangerous at times.

After a crushing win in the opening round, Goodna again hit the park running with another good performance which has sent out a warning to every other club that they are the favourites for this year's title.

Rampaging forward John Schwalger was in menacing form last weekend if the Bulldogs don't contain him they might be in for a long afternoon.

Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga, who starred in the opening round in the centres, was switched to fullback and showed he could adapt to any position with another super effort.

Goodna will start favourites but the young Bulldogs side will be out to interrupt the undefeated start from the Eagles.

Goodna and West End will also play for the annual Matthew "Cama" O'Brien Cup.

Quick thoughts

POSITIVES : 1. For the first time in a long while, the Gold Coast Titans are the number one Queensland team currently in the NRL competition after thrashing the Cowboys and defeating the Broncos earlier this season. Things are looking good for 2021.

2. The Ipswich Force got their campaign off to the best possible start with a nailbiting victory over the Brisbane Capitals. It was the Force's newest player Nathan Sobey who was the hero with a clutch 3 pointer in the dying seconds.

3. American Collin Morikawa has arrived on the golf big stage with a superb victory in the PGA Championships. The 23 year old looks to have a bright future.

Negatives: 1. The boofhead NRL players and officials who just can't follow an easy directive. Their selfish acts put the whole competition in danger of ceasing. Lets hope the NRL go tough on the culprits.

2. The Queensland Reds had started the season in great form but were brought back down to earth with a crushing lose to arch rivals the Waratahs. Lets hope it was only a one off game.

Sporting birthdays

1. 1959: Earvin "Magic" Johnson - NBA superstar who was inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

2. 1973: Kieren Perkins - Regarded as one of Australia's greatest ever swimmers winning the 1500m freestyle at successive Olympics.

3. 1987: Tim Tebow - NFL quarterback from the Denver Broncos and Heisman Trophy winner in 2007.

On this day

1. 1920: The Summer Olympics open in Antwerp where the Olympic Oath is heard for the first time.

2. 1939: The first night game is played at the famous Comiskey Park, home of the Chisago White Sox.

3. 1960: Jack Brabham wins his second successive F1 Drivers Championship after victory in Portugal.

4. 2016: Usain Bolt wins the 100m at the Rio Olympics in 9.81 seconds to become the first man to win the event three times.