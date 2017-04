A GOODNA fuel station has been broken into overnight with the perpetrators smashing glass to get into the Brisbane Terrace servo.

Police say would-be thieves smashed the windows, broke in and caused damage to the Freedom Fuels petrol station at 1.50am before fleeing the scene.

A QPS spokesperson said nothing was taken.

Investigations are continuing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident phone Policelink 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.