Goodna Salvos welcome new store manager

MEET the new manager of The Salvation Army Family Store Goodna, Belinda Burger.

Having been a member of the Salvation Army for 11 years, and employed at their stores for six, Mrs Burger made the move from New Zealand to Ipswich a few weeks ago so she could take up the position.

"The organisation, what they stand for and their values, loving people, caring for them, and helping where you can, are very close to my values," she said.

"Being a Christian, it (The Salvos), was the perfect place for me to serve people, not only as a Christian, but also as someone who loves to help others.

"It was a natural fit for me."

When asked what inspired her to move across the ditch from Queenstown, the constant warm weather wasn't the only draw card.

"This community is a community in need, and I feel this is where I could best be helping people," Mrs Burger said.

"When I was in Queenstown, I was working in a very affluent area, but I feel here I am working with the grassroots of the community and helping people in need."

Belinda Burger from the Salvation Army in Goodna. Rob Williams

She has been working at the store for a month now but already feels right at home in Ipswich.

"From the short time I have been here, I have found the people to be really lovely," Mrs Burger said.

"The camaraderie between the volunteers and myself, they have accepted me as part of the immediate family and made me feel very welcome.

"Everyone is very friendly and helpful. They have really made the transition easy.

"I have also got to know some of the regulars who come in every week."

In the coming weeks she hopes to have some seasonal sales, which will allow customers to pick up some great bargains for low prices.

She is also very interested in keeping connected with the local community via Facebook, and on their page (The Salvation Army Family Store Goodna) they regularly post items which have just come into stock.

While they have been receiving lots of donations in the past few weeks, more are always welcome.

The store will also never say no to some extra helping hands too.

Ipswich's newest resident, and her husband, are looking forward to meeting more people throughout the area and provide a space for people to shop with dignity.

The Salvation Army Family Store Goodna is located at 11/5 Smiths Rd, Goodna.