Goodna roll past injury hit premiers

Raymond Baira gives Alex Ross a stiff arm to the throat in the Goodna, Fassifern RLI clash at Woogaroo Field. Rob Williams

COREY Kirk promised it would not be pretty and at times his crystal ball prediction proved true, but the Goodna Eagles simply had too much for reigning premiers Fassifern at Woogaroo Field yesterday.

Led by Sione Piutau and Raymond Harrison, the Eagles romped to a 48-12 victory in Kirk's first game in charge.

The coach used the line again - "it wasn't pretty” - but ultimately he was happy to take the two competition points from a round one home win.

"Lots of good things to take away, but lots of areas that need improvement as well,” Kirk said.

The Eagles opened up a 16-point halftime advantage, and piled on two tries early in the second half to all but kill the contest with over half an hour remaining.

Whether it was the heat, the scoreline or Fassifern finally finding a foothold, the Eagles eased off the gas as the match wound down.

"We were good in patches, I think that's the perfect way to sum it up,” Kirk said.

"We'll learn to be more consistent over longer periods. That's something that comes with time.”

Goodna had seven individual try-scorers, with Harrison and Piutau snagging doubles.

"I thought we were strong across the park,” Kirk said. "Our halves gave us good direction, our forwards were good and we had good impact off the bench.

"Sione Piutau will get our man of the match. He had a job to do coming off the bench for us and he did everything that was asked of him.”

Missing a host of players from last season's premiership-winning side, the Bombers were also dealt a cruel opening hand with six injuries by the final whistle.

Coach Daniel Roos said the Bombers could still take positives in the result despite the heavy defeat, and added this week's bye would come at a fortunate time after the big injury toll.

At Purga, Swifts survived an early scare to defeat Redbank Plains 40-22. The Bears shot out to an early 12-0 advantage before the hosts managed to real them back in.

Rugby League Ipswich

Goodna Eagles 48 def. Fassifern Bombers 12 at Woogaroo Field

Swifts Bluebirds 40 def. Redbank Plains Bears 22 at Purga