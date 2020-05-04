Goodna recruits to cover lost ace

CONDUCTOR: Goodna coach Corey Kirk in his playing days. Kirk was busy over the off-season assembling a formidable A-Grade outfit.

CONDUCTOR: Goodna coach Corey Kirk in his playing days. Kirk was busy over the off-season assembling a formidable A-Grade outfit.

RUGBY LEAGUE: If the Goodna Eagles are to return to the pinnacle of the RLI this year, they will need to do it without their most dangerous player in recent seasons Brett Kelly.

The electrifying Queensland Rangers back is the club’s biggest loss as the possibility of an abbreviated RLI A-Grade competition increases.

After finishing third in the RLI A-Grade player of the year standings last year behind Swifts Jake O’Doherty and Brothers Wes Conlon, Kelly has reportedly moved on to Byron Bay.

Goodna coach Corey Kirk said his departure was a massive loss which left the Eagles in need of strike power.

To cover Kelly’s absence, Kirk has recruited strategically, bringing in ex-Gold Coast Titan under-20 David Pritchard.

With several relatives to have already appeared in the NRL, football runs in the family and the centre/winger is sure to be a handful for RLI opponents.

The Eagles also welcome a new halves pairing, with twin brothers Tyler and Brady Moreton to be entrusted with providing the team creativity and direction.

Kirk said both talents had a lot to learn but were capable of vast improvements and he was excited to work with and mould them into a dominant combination.

“They are really good fellas,” Kirk said.

“They have worked really hard. They didn’t want any favours. They have trained hard to earn the jersey.

“They both have strong running games and are tough in defence. With a bit of investment, I feel like I can do a lot with them.”

Kirk has also looked to shore up his middle, signing Andrew Petaia from the Beenleigh Pride.

Having played at Goodna more than a decade ago, Petaia returns to where it all started.

While the hulking front rower is nearing the back end of his career, his selection to the Queensland Rangers just last season shows he is still in good condition and has the ability to impact the local league.

“Andrew will strengthen our middle,” Kirk said.

“He is extremely athletic.

“He could probably play 80 minutes upfront if I wanted him to. He is our marquee signing for this year. He wanted to come back to Goodna. He is in the twilight of his career but he made Rangers last year, so it is not as though he doesn’t have anything to offer.”