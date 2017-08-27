Goodna prevail over Fassifern after siren in a thriller

BIG PLAY: Goodna half Alby Talipeau provided the crucial kick that lifted the Eagles into the Ipswich A Grade grand final. Goodna beat Fassifern 30-28 in Saturday night's major semi-final.

THE MAESTRO has done it again.

When the Goodna Eagles were looking for a clutch play with seconds remaining veteran Alby Talipeau stepped up to put a crafty kick in for Ben Thorburn to score and level at 28-all against the Fassifern Bombers.

With an Ipswich A Grade grand final spot on the line, five-eighth Corey Kirk slotted a sideline conversion after the bell to give Goodna a famous 30-28 victory and secure their position in the decider on September 9.

With just over two minutes to play the Bombers seemed home when lock Landon Hayes made a long-range bust and scored under the posts. Aaron Adcock converted and the minor premiers led 28-24.

But the Eagles are never beaten and coach Laurie Campbell explained what happened next.

"We then did a short kick-off and our makeshift centre Ben Thorburn batted it back and we got a feed into the scrum,” he said.

"In four tackles the boys hit it up inside the opposition 10 metre line.

"Then Alby Talipeau has looked up from the right hand side of the posts and cross-field kicked to the left hand side where Ben Thorburn leapt through the air to catch the ball on the full and make it 28-all.

"Alby, with his experience, just saw something and went for it.

"The hooter had gone when the ball was in the air.

" Corey Kirk has then stepped up and kicked it from the sideline after the hooter had gone.

"Corey never missed a kick all night and I was confident he'd kick it.”

Talipeau is famous for his match winning try at the end of the 2008 Queensland Cup grand final when he got Souths-Logan over the line against Ipswich.

Campbell said after Hayes' try he initially thought the side would be playing again in the preliminary final on Saturday night.

"But then I saw how the boys grabbed the ball and ran to the half-way line and I thought 'anything could happen here',” he said.

"Our boys never gave in all game.

"When we got the scrum feed with 40 seconds to go after the short kick-off I knew nothing was going to stop us.

"The boys were full of running.

"Fassifern threw the kitchen sink at us but we kept turning up for each other on the inside in defence.

"It was one of the best semi-finals I have been involved in.

"It was played in good spirit and well refereed.”

Fassifern coach Daniel Roos said his side would be better if they got another crack at the Eagles in the grand final

"We can take a lot out of that game,” Roos said.

"I don't think we played to our potential and we worked away from stuff we'd been doing all year.

"There are positives we can take out of it and there are things we need to work on this coming Saturday against Norths.”

The clash was close for the entirety with Goodna holding an eight-point lead in the second half at one stage after it was 12-all at half-time in what was a rugged affair.

"There was blood in the sheds everywhere,” Campbell said.

"My centre Max (Seumanutafu) got split 20 minutes into the first half and came off and he was a big loss.

"Ray Baira got his teeth knocked out in what I think was a head clash.

"They found one tooth on the field but I'm not sure about the other one.

"Ben Thorburn started on the bench.

"I threw him into hooker and then lock.

"Then we lost Ray and I threw Ben out wide, because he can play out there and he can tackle.”