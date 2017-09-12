Goodna party still going strong as Eagles rock the suburb

PARTY TIME: Goodna Eagles players and supporters celebrate back-to-back titles on Sunday at Woogaroo Field. The party was still going yesterday.

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

GOODNA is buzzing right now.

They are heady days in the working class Ipswich suburb where the magnificent Goodna Eagles have just won back-to-back Ipswich A Grade rugby league titles.

The QT caught up with Goodna captain Ramon Filipine at the Eagles clubhouse yesterday to find out what the lads got up to after the 32-14 win over Fassifern.

There has been celebration and also an opportunity for families and supporters to acknowledge a stellar achievement.

CHAMPIONS: Goodna Eagles captain Ramon Filipine and star utility Ben Thorburn with the spoils of victory. Rob Williams

"We came back to the clubhouse at Goodna after the game and it was packed,” Filipine said.

"There were way more people than last year. You couldn't move.

"We closed the club at midnight and we came over to the can bar and the club filled up a bar fridge for us and there were 100-plus people there until 5am.

"Later on Sunday all three senior grades were here and all the families and players' dads were here. Today is pretty much all for the boys.

"The response of the community and all the support has been humbling. It is great to see how much they appreciate what we have achieved, which is good because it wasn't easy to do.”

The party can't go on forever, as the players are finding out.

"The funniest thing is when the boys' missuses rock up at the front gate and start beeping the horn, and they have to leave,” Filipine grinned.

"Then there is a 100m walk of shame and all the boys clap them over to the carpark.”

Filipine has also been on the phone to Souths-Logan CEO Jim McClelland to organise a meeting with star centre Ray Baira to see if he can get a gig with the Intrust Super Cup club next year.

HELLO JIM: Goodna captain Ramon Filipine rings Souths-Logan CEO Jim McClelland to get Ray Baira a gig with the club. Rob Williams

The Goodna boys are clearly having some fun. Several of the players enjoyed coffee Martinis on Sunday at Ted and Tracey Bradley's house.

The QT had a chuckle when prop Zac Lemberg sent us a text with a six-photo essay of Filipine weaving his magic on a skateboard through the streets of Goodna.

ROAD TO SUCCESS: Ramon Filipine, a man of many talents, on a skateboard. Contributed

It looked like a kid's skateboard so we are not sure how long it will last with big Ramon on board.