Goodna memorial light promise fulfilled with hours to spare

THE Goodna War Memorial which has stood stately in the main street of the suburb for 97 years was floodlit this week as a nightly reminder of the two world wars.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully last year promised the memorial would be lit in time for this year's Anzac Day dawn service.

With 10 hours to spare, it was illuminated on Tuesday night in the presence of Goodna RSL sub-branch members.

The honour stone bears the names of 124 greater Goodna veterans from both world wars including those who lost their lives in the two conflicts.

Cr Tully said the memorial would be lit up between dusk and dawn each dawn in slowly revolving colours of magenta, blue and white.

"This will be the most-recognisable war memorial across the Ipswich region and will stand out as a beacon to the community of the selfless sacrifices made by local soldiers during the two world wars," he said.

The Queensland Governor Sir Matthew Nathan unveiled the memorial in September 1921 which was funded by the Goodna community.