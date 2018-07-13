Menu
Goodna man's plan to ease congestion on Centenary

Helen Spelitis
by
12th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
A VOCAL transport advocate has called on the State Government to go further on its congestion busting project for the Centenary Hwy by installing transit lanes and boosting bus services.

This month, the State Government announced it would provide $16 million to fund a business case for a second bridge across the river at Jindalee.

The project is designed to ease congestion along the busy stretch.

Goodna resident Robert Dow from Rail Back On Track wants the State Government to incorporate transit lanes in the redesign to provide express passage to buses, boosting options for travellers.

"If bus transport was made more attractive along that corridor, it would help mitigate congestion," Mr Dow said.

"We know one bus takes 50 cars off the road - that's about half a km of traffic."

Transport and Main Roads' long-term planning strategies include prioritising bus services in the Western Corridor, along with making better use of existing rail and road assets.

Mr Dow said the State Government's announcement earlier this month had created an opportunity to remind decision makers how buses could help ease congestion.

"We want better transport options for everyone," Mr Dow said.

"We can't do busways everywhere, it's too expensive.

"But you can certainly put bus and transit lanes in to make the journey quicker and that would make travelling by bus more attractive."

Transport and Main Roads has been contacted for comment on the provision of transit lanes and increased bus services.

There are several transport projects funded by the State Government ongoing in the Ipswich region, including a major upgrade to the Ipswich Mwy between Darra and Oxley, and Sumners Rd Interchange.

The Palaszczuk Government has also committed to expanding Ipswich's rail network, although no firm plans have been announced and the project won't to go ahead until after 2024 - when the inner-city project Cross River Rail is finished.

