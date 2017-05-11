Goodna man killed in horrific head-on with truck

The fatal crash occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway, south of Esk.

A 34-year-old Goodna man has been killed in a head-on collision with a truck on the Brisbane Valley Hwy this morning.

Police say the man's car collided with a truck carrying a load of refrigerated pork, about 20km south of Esk at 3.15am.

The truck caught fire, however the driver was able to escape the cabin with minor injuries.

Police say the driver is also suffering from shock.

Ipswich police district Inspector Keith McDonald says initial investigations suggest the Goodna man's car, which was traveling north, crossed into the path of the truck.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours.