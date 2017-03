A GOODNA man has been charged with child pornography offences following an extensive Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The Crime and Corruption Commission allegedly identified the 35-year-old man during an ongoing investigation into people using peer-to-peer networks to share child exploitation material.

Police searched the man's home late on Thursday, where they allegedly found illegal video and image files.

He is set to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 5.