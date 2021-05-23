Goodna man breaks into home, assaults sleeping woman

John Clifford Dawson, 42, appeared in Ipswich District Court on 15 charges, including break and enter and burglary.

A GOODNA man who walked into his neighbour’s house and touched a woman while she slept had a long history of similar behaviour, an Ipswich court has heard.

Ipswich District Court heard a young woman from Goodna was left traumatised when a man broke into her home and assaulted her.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi told the court the man – John Clifford Dawson – had been on parole when he carried out a string of offences, including breaking into his neighbour’s home on February 26, 2020.

Dawson, 42, appeared before the court on Thursday for sentencing on 15 charges, including for burglary, entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault and receiving tainted property.

He was also charged with drink driving and driving while disqualified by a court order.

Pleading guilty to the charges, Dawson folded his arms and shook his head as the case facts were outlined in court.

The court heard Dawson had been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for burglary, entering a dwelling and unlawful use of a motor vehicle in Brisbane District Court in November, 2018.

“The (new offences) are like offending and, in my submission, is what makes it most serious,” Mr Tsoi said.

“The most serious offences were the burglary on March 2, 2020, where, once again (Dawson) finds himself on someone else’s property by break – and a number of items were stolen, as well as the enter dwelling with intent on February 26,2020.”

Mr Tsoi told Judge Andy Cridland the effects of Dawson’s actions were reflected in a victim impact statement made by the woman who was sleeping when Dawson entered her home.

“It’s a significant breach of privacy,” Mr Tsoi said.

“The victim is a neighbour of (Dawson), a young woman who lived alone.”

Mr Tsoi sought a 12-15 month prison sentence for Dawson.

“Taking into account the extensive criminal history, serious nature of all the offences,” he said.

Defence lawyer Daniel Caruana argued for a shorter jail term, saying the circumstances of Dawson’s crime were unusual.

“Given his history, it’s safe to say the intent in his mind was to commit property crime,” Mr Caruana said.

“While he’s in there, he’s touched the complainant.”



Dawson was sentenced to further terms of imprisonment totalling 12 months, which he will serve after his current term ends on February 2, 2022.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.