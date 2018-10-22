Goodna Jacaranda Festival promises fun for the whole family

MAKE A DATE: The Goodna Jacaranda Festival has so much to see and do for the whole family.

MAKE A DATE: The Goodna Jacaranda Festival has so much to see and do for the whole family. SolStock

WHEN a carpet of purple leaves lie on the grounds of Evan Marginson Park it can only mean one thing - The Goodna Jacaranda Festival is just around the corner.

Over three big days, thousands of people are expected to converge on the park to scream silly on the rides, munch on an array of delicious food and sing and dance along to the abundance of live entertainment starring on the stage.

Goodna Jacaranda Festival president Mathew Taylor said there would be so much to see and do for the whole family to enjoy.

"The great thing about this event is, it's free to get in. I think that is a very big deal for our community," he said.

"Everyone can come down and they don't have to reach into their pockets if they don't want to.

"There will be three big days of entertainment, something for everyone, so you can come down and chill and have a good time.

"Last year we had about 20,000 people, and we are expecting a bigger crowd this year."

Not only is the festival a welcome boost for the local area, but Mr Taylor described it as a way to make all Goodna residents, and those in the surrounding suburbs, feel part of the community.

"The Goodna Jacaranda Festival is the social centre pin of this community. Everyone here loves it and we always have a great time," he said.

"If you haven't been before, I would say come on down and join us and check out the festival for yourself.

"Come down and say hello, especially to me."

It has taken Mr Taylor and his team more than 14 months in preparation time to ensure everything for this much-loved weekend is booked in and all permits are completed.

While he has no intention of ever stopping the festival, he is hoping more local businesses might come on board to ensure the festival continues to thrive and grow bigger and better every year.

"The festival is very keen to partner with local businesses, and interested businesses should come down to the festival and see for themselves how many people love it."

Here is a snippet of what the three day festival has in store. For more information, log onto www.goodnajacaranda festival.com.

Sideshow Alley

RIDES from $4.25

Single coupons are $2 each. Pack of 18 coupons are $30. Highlights of this year's Sideshow Alley include the giant water ball, dance party, flashdance, avalanche, cha cha, dodgem cars, swinger, bungees, rock wall, land train, laser skirmish, giant slide, wild hog, cannibal pots, pirate ship, a jumping castle, giant worm and the chook slide.

Food

IN ADDITION to the usual dagwood dogs, burgers and hot chips, festival-goers will also be able to choose from German Sausages, New Zealand Chur Burger, Asian Delights, Spanish Churro, Mexican Nachos and more. Boost Juice will also be there serving up smoothies.

Dunk for donations

A DUNK tank fundraiser will be held on both Saturday and Sunday as a way to raise money for local organisations. Community groups can nominate a member of their team to sit in the dunk tank and for the next hour everyone gets a chance to try and put them in the water. $5 gets you three throws.

Car show

A COLLECTION of impressive cars will be on display at the Car Show, which will give motoring enthusiasts the chance to get up close and personal with a wide range of vehicles. There will be awards given for the best ladies car, best muscle, best original, best import and winners named for different eras.

Kids Corner

THE Jacaranda Festival have once again partnered with The Studio Event Company who will provide a deluxe Kids Corner circus entertainment experience for children aged between 2-12. The entertainment will be provided on Friday night and Saturday.

The Studio Event Company will hold circus shows and workshops featuring stilt walkers, roving acrobatics and much more.

In addition to the circus shows and workshops, the Kids Corner will also have pony rides and animal petting farms.

Barefoot Brass

BAREFOOT Brass is a contemporary stage band that was formed in 2014. Based in southeast Queensland, this 12-piece stage band performs a diverse range of music from an atmospheric power ballad by Coldplay to the funky grooves of Stevie Wonder. Barefoot Brass expand their repertoire by playing their own arrangements with unique twists. They will be taking to the stage from 7-8pm on Saturday, October 27.