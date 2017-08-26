Goodna IGA staff threatened at knife point

Police have charged three boys for an armed robbery in Goodna.

UPDATE: POLICE have charged three boys after an armed robbery incident at Goodna yesterday afternoon (August 25).

It is alleged at about 4.20pm at a business on Albert Street, three boys armed with a knife, machette and metal pole entered and threatened staff and customers.

It is further alleged one of the boys jumped the counter and demanded money before all three fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash.

Police located the boys a short time later in nearby bushland.

No persons were injured during the incident.

A 16-year-old Goodna boy, a 15-year-old Camira boy and a 15-year-old Redbank Plains boy have been charged with one count each of going armed to cause fear and two counts each of robbery whilst armed and in company.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.