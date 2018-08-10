Menu
Goodna Street Life Op Shop president Helen Youngberry and vice-president Steve Purcell
Goodna Street Life Op Shop president Helen Youngberry and vice-president Steve Purcell
Goodna homeless charity still open, defies government orders

Emma Clarke
10th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A GOODNA homeless shelter the State Government tried to shut down a month ago has managed to keep up to 15 people in safe homes and off the streets.

The Department of Housing and Public Works gave Goodna Street Life 30 days to close their three safe houses in July but founder Helen Youngberry refused and was still looking after the clients a week after the 30 day notice expired.

Goodna Street Life does not match the for-profit business model under the Residential Services Accreditation Act and the State Government will not provide the essential funding for them to be accredited under the Housing Act which encumbers community organisations.

Now the department has committed to working with the organisation to make sure they meet legislation standards while keeping homeless people off the streets.

Vice-president Steve Purcell said it was solution that would cost the charity thousands of dollars in application fees and inspections, money they could be spending on helping the homeless community in Goodna.

"We want it to be safe but the majority of the money is spent on applications and not bureaucracy not the safety stuff," he said.

"If they were so genuine with their commitment to safety, they would be paying for this themselves."

He said the charity would do what it takes to keep homeless people safe.

"We made that commitment and they are still there. We made that promise and we are not kicking these people out," Mr Purcell said.

"We will be there for anyone else and the phone still rings every single day with someone needing a place to go. "We are going to get through this but what has become quite clear is there are problems in the system. The whole system is broken and needs to be reformed.

He said he and Ms Youngberry were committed to developing a public model that other homeless organisations could use.

"It should not be this hard to help someone off the street.

