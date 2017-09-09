Goodna has another gear to go to in the 'big dance'

READY: Goodna five-eighth Corey Kirk insists the Eagles are peaking at the right time.

GOODNA'S dual premiership winner Corey Kirk insists his side must go to another gear to beat the Fassifern Bombers in today's A Grade grand final.

The 31-year-old five-eighth also is of the belief the Eagles have that extra gear in them.

"Our (30-28) major semi-final win over Fassifern was one of the best games I have been a part of and I think it was probably the first time we were able to change gears as a team," Kirk said.

"All year we have been driving in third gear.

"In the major semi against the Bombers we got out of third into fourth, and I am very much of the belief that we have got another gear to go to.

"But the performance we put in for the semi-final win won't be good enough to get us a grand final.

"We know we have got to be better. The last couple of weeks at training have been our best all year.

"This year it has been about small steps but I feel that we are peaking right when we need to be.

"We will be going to the game confident but well and truly aware we are going to have to play some good and committed footy to walk away with a win."

As Kirk looks out over Woogaroo Field he knows he belongs.

He can't take his beloved oval with him today when he lines up against the Bombers at North Ipswich Reserve, but the spirit of the Eagles will be with him.

Kirk has played most of his senior football at Goodna and has won two premierships with the club in 2005 and 2016.

"Looking out over the field and just being here is a homely and warm feeling for me," he said at training this week.

"I am always comfortable here, watching or playing a game. I know every inch of the field.

"We take a lot of pride in our performances. We are a battling club and we are lucky to have good sponsors that come back each year to keep the doors open.

"We don't get paid overs to be here.

"We are here because we love the club, the environment and culture.

"We aren't playing the grand final here (at Woogaroo), but we have been able to time our run well this year."

Kirk said the club had a history of quick starts to seasons before fading out.

"I won my first grand final here in 2005 and it was 11 years until we won the next one," he said.

"In between we lost two or three as well. One of the years we won every club game when Anthony Fowler was our coach, but we didn't even make the grand final.

"There are quite a few of us in the squad who have been with the club a while and we have been through hard times and know what it is like to not be victorious on the big day and it hurts a lot.

"I think you have to go through that journey to appreciate what winning a grand final means. Last year was special to all of us involved.

"I had started to wonder whether I would win one again."

Kirk said he had enjoyed grand final week.

"It is not so much nervous energy for me any more. It is more excitement and just building each day," he said.

"The energy amongst the group is phenomenal and the team on paper this year is probably stronger.

"Last year's team managed to click earlier in this season. We were probably the Fassifern of this year and the team to beat.

"This year we haven't been able to put it together as a team for 80 minutes so we have worked hard on that on the training paddock.

"It is probably only in the last few weeks that we have started to gel."

Kirk, who grew up in Inala, joined Goodna in 2005 after he had signed with Queensland Cup club Brothers/Valleys only for the merger to collapse at the end of the pre-season.

Craig Wehrman was the coach of Goodna and Kirk was recruited as a teenager after following his mentor John Brady to the club. He was soon to find himself in a grand final, and won it. Now he is targeting a third.