Goodna grows as Rugby League Ipswich threat

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Goodna Eagles overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Redbank Plains Bears 36-18 in their last home game of the season.

The Bears arrived ready to play and they drew first blood, crossing twice early to take a 10-0.

Having identified areas in which Goodna needed to improve coach Corey Kirk sent instructions onto the field and his men responded immediately to cut the deficit.

By half-time scores were locked 14-14.

The coach issued more stern words at the break, demanding better from his players.

Kirk said his team had wanted to produce a quality second-half performance to thank fans for their support throughout the year and they delivered.

After finding their groove, the Eagles posted try after try as the dangerous Ono So'oialo ran riot.

Oppositions be warned Kirk said So'oialo had taken his game to another level and looked as hungry as ever on the eve of the finals.

"He created two tries out of nothing,” he said.

"He is always sniffing around the ruck looking for opportunities and he is really happy.''

"He is in a good head space and is enjoying his footy.”

Kirk said he had rested his other strike weapon Brett Kelly and key interchange forward Siulongus Fotofili.

He said Goodna took much confidence from the fact it had not lost to its cross-town rival Redbank Plains thus far in 2019.

"Psychologically, we have got them covered,” he said.

"But they have come on in leaps and bounds this year.

"They have recruited a forward leader in Andrew Vela.

"If they can add to that and build on that they are going to be very close in seasons to come.”

State of Play

RLI A-Grade Rd 20: Goodna Eagles def Redbank Plains Bears 36-18; Brothers def Fassifern Bombers 20-12; Swifts Bluebirds def Norths Tigers 38-34