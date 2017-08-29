Goodna Eagles unveil Olympic secret weapon

HE IS the Olympic medal-winning secret weapon the Goodna Eagles have up their sleeve as they strive to win back-to-back Ipswich A grade rugby league premierships.

Tonight, Justin Lemberg, the Goodna Aquatic Centre manager and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics bronze medallist in the 400m freestyle, will put the battered and bruised Eagles through a recuperative pool session as they prepare for the September 9 grand final.

The Eagles had a thrilling 30-28 win over Fassifern in the major semi-final but it came at a cost, with Max Seumanutafa acquiring a nasty cut to his melon and Ray Baira losing several teeth in a head clash.

Rather than put their tired and torn limbs through a gruelling field session Goodna coach Laurie Campbell is handing the lads over to Lemberg, the father of Goodna prop Zac Lemberg, to refresh their bodies.

The players will do explosive swimming and fitness work in the 25m pool.

"If the guys run 100 metres that is going to be something like 11 to 15 seconds,” Lemberg said.

"If Laurie put the boys through a running session on Tuesday night when they are all hurting and exploded them over 11 to 15 seconds, they would all be stuffed by the end of it.

"But in the pool with no gravity against them they can swim for 11 to 15 seconds. I am giving them explosive power and it is not hurting their bodies.

"They are not injuring themselves but they are gaining fitness and having a bit of a break at the same time.

"At this time of the year they are fit and ready to play football and this is something a bit different. It is a good change for the boys.

"We've just got to get the boys across the line to play Fassifern or Norths in two weeks time.”

INNOVATIVE: Goodna coach Laurie Campbell (in glasses) has his grand final preparation worked out. David Nielsen

Campbell said the pool session would come just at the right time.

"The boys are banged up big time so with Justin's recovery and fitness session in the water it is not so hard on their bodies,” he said.

"We have done this five or six times this year and it has been good for us.

"Justin has won a bronze medal at the Olympics and is very, very experienced.

"When he can't take the sessions he gets one of his staff to take the boys, but he is doing it on Tuesday.”

Campbell said Lemberg's passion for the Eagles rubbed off on the players.

"He bleeds Goodna, no matter what sport it is... and he just loves his footy,” the coach said.

Lemberg said he was proud to be associated with a club that is dear to his heart.

"My wife's family is J and P Richardson which is an electrical contracting company that's been here for 50 years and has just been sold,” he said.

"I have been married to Liz for 30 years and have been with the family around the Goodna area for that time.

"Zac is the sixth generation of Richardson who has lived in the house that we now live in.”

Campbell has a plan in place for his players in the lead-up to the grand final.

"Thursday night we will train as usual and then Saturday morning we have a gym session at Goodna and we will put a feed on for them,” he said.

"Then if we can get up and watch the (preliminary finals) we will.

"The following week we will train Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then have a team dinner on Friday night at the Kerwick Hotel where I am going to try and get a motivational speaker to have a yarn to the boys.

"Then on Saturday of the grand final we will get the bus to the game at the appropriate time and watch our other grades if they make it.”