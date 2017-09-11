29°
Goodna Eagles a beacon for code's best

UNITED: The Goodna Eagles celebrate a try in the grand final. The club is now a magnet for players wanting to succeed and enjoy their football.
Joel Gould
by

THE Goodna Eagles is the club to be.

After winning back-to-back A-grade titles the club now is a magnet for players of the highest calibre.

Just talk to the key men in the side who have come from Queensland Cup clubs - guys like Ben Thorburn, Rez Phillips and Taeao Kepu - and they will tell you they have not enjoyed their football as much as they have at Goodna.

The culture of any club is the key to its success and the Eagles have it right. A commitment to excellence on the field and a true brotherhood off it is what you notice about Goodna.

Captain Ramon Filipine is the man who brings it all together and what a great job he has done. All power to him.

The QT watched the Eagles come up the race at close quarters at half-time of their 32-14 grand final win and the looks in the players eyes said it all.

They were glazed over with desire, intensity and focus.

Coach Laurie Campbell has done a stellar job to meld this diverse group of players together into true champions. The Eagles are also a microcosm of the best in society. Players from a wide range of cultural backgrounds have come together for a common cause and done so with pure class.

