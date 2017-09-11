Goodna dynasty beckons as players eye 'three-peat'

WINNERS: The Goodna Eagles, and friends, celebrate their A Grade premiership win. Coach Laurie Campbell insists the club can dominate the competition long term.

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

YOU AIN'T seen nothing yet.

That was the word from Goodna coach Laurie Campbell in the wake of the Eagles' stunning 32-14 A Grade grand final win over Fassifern.

The rugby league victory secured back-to-back titles for the club.

Straight after the match the Eagles players were talking about staying together to ensure they won three in a row, as the club did from 2003-2005.

Campbell said they could go further than that and emulate Brothers Ipswich's dominance of the A Grade competition which saw them win six from eight titles between 2006 and 2013.

"If we can keep this group together we will win more than three premierships,” Campbell said.

"We've got depth everywhere and if we can keep these players, combined with what we have in reserves and 19s, we'll be hard to beat for a long time.

"The players were ready for this grand final and they will be more ready next year.

"We can create a dynasty like Brothers, no question.

"We just need to keep the same culture and same training regime.

"Years ago they weren't fit. But they are fit now and they know how to defend.”

Captain Ramon Filipine told the QT he intended to stay on next year in a massive boost to the club.

"I can't walk away from this,” he said.

Star centre Max Seumanutafu, 32, was considering retirement but after the game the talk of going for a three-peat appealed to his competitive spirit.

"The boys want three premierships, so I'll see what happens,” Seumanutafa said.

The Eagles were Rugby League Ipswich club champions in 2017 and reached grand finals in A Grade and Reserve Grade. The Colts reached the preliminary final.

The depth is certainly there and retiring veteran Alby Talipeau said three wins in a row at least was on the cards.

"If they can keep virtually the same team, anything is possible, for sure,” he said.

"The 19s were in the top four and the Reserves were minor premiers. There is a great depth in this club.”

The club has the dazzling Oloitoa brothers in Reserve grade - William, Malaki and PJ - all of whom have rare talents.

"Malaki was our halfback last year in the (A Grade) grand final but this year wanted to play with his brothers,” Talipeau said.

"I am expecting big things from PJ as well.”

Captain Filipine has proven to be a master recruiter and has attracted several key players to the club this year including giant forward Taeao (Terry) Kepu who he snared from Souths-Logan.

Filipine is already talking with other star players to entice them to the Eagles. It is not a hard sell when a club is winning and Filipine has proven to be the glue which holds the squad together.

He's had plenty of support in that regard from Seumanutafa, club veteran Corey Kirk and prop Zac Lemberg.

Big names attract big names.

Meanwhile Campbell said he was yet to decide whether he would put his hand up to coach the side next year.

After two premierships in two years, the job is his if he wants it.

"I'll assess that,” Campbell said.

"I have had them for two years and I will talk to the players.

"If the players think that I can get another year out of them, I'll go again.”