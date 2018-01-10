Goodna couple's flood motto: Get up, clean up and carry on

REBUILDING AGAIN: Joy and Barry Rissman inside their Goodna home that has flooded on several occasions.

BARRY and Joy Rissman knew they were going to cop it in 2011 - previous floods in 1974 and 1955 proved so.

When the murky brown water began creeping from the nearby creek towards their home in January 2011, the couple had a good idea about how the next few days would play out.

Their daughter, who works at the Ipswich City Council, alerted them to the pending disaster.

"She knew it was going to be on and she said mum I think you better pack up,” Mrs Rissman said.

"The water was coming that way from the bridge and it was coming from the river this way so we knew we were going to cop it.”

Valuable belongings were boxed and a truck arrived for the calmly executed evacuation.

"We just decided to pack up, grabbed the essentials and knew we had to go,” she said.

"It had to be done and you do it.”

Within hours the polluted water reached the roof of the home they have lived in since the late 1950s.

Age has wearied the memory of the pair.

Perhaps thankfully, Mrs Rissman cannot clearly recall the emotions of returning to their muddy home.

But one thing she is sure about; they will not be at the mercy of Mother Nature.

As she walked through the home caked with mud, Mrs Rissman decided they would once again get on with it.

"You're thinking this is it, we've got to clean up and carry on,” she said.

Despite the constant threat of flooding, the elderly couple have pledged to remain in their home and not be beaten.

"We love the place,” she said.

"We've got the railway and the bus, my bowls and hotels and everything is just handy, it's home.”

Locals try to clean the mud from a backyad in George Street, Goodna on Tuesday. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS180111CLEA19 Rob Williams

For about nine months after the 2011 flood, Mr and Mrs Rissman stayed with their daughter at Camira while cleaning and repairs were undertaken.

Mr Rissman finds it tough to distinguish between the 1955, 1974 and 2011 floods.

"They were all bad I suppose,” he said.

"The worst one was 74 - they were all bad but that was the one we got caught in.”

In 2013, about two years to the day after the 2011 flood destroyed the home, water was again threatening to creep through their doors and windows.

Volunteers attended to move furniture and flood-proof the structure as best they could ahead of the looming flood.

The threat never eventuated and since that day the couple's lives have remained and will remain normal.

"It's never worried us because it's been our home,” Mrs Rissman said.

A RESILIENT CITY REBUILDS

AT NOON on January 12, 2011, when the flood height reached its peak, the Brisbane River was more than one kilometre wide at Goodna.

Beginning the day before, it took about 24 hours for the brown water to consume the city's homes, roads and businesses.

At 16.4m, the flood reached its peak about noon on Wednesday when the river stretched from Moggill to the shops in Queen Street, Goodna.

Paul Tully at Goodna's historic flood marker showing the six major floods between 1890 and 2011. The yellow segment is the 2011 flood level and the top purple section is the height of the 1893 flood in Goodna. Contributed

More than 600 properties at Goodna were destroyed in the flood, the largest number of flood-affected properties in southeast Queensland.

By the morning of January 14, the floodwater had receded, seemingly almost as fast as it had risen.

Councillor Paul Tully said the community was recovering.

"Goodna is a very resilient suburb and the residents affected by the 2011 flood have slowly rebuilt their lives over the past seven years,” he said.

"It is good that almost every flood-affected home has been restored since the flood with only a handful outstanding.